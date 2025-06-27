What does entry-level contract mean in the NHL? Rules explained for draft picks

The 2025 NHL Draft officially kicks off on Friday, June 27. After taking place in The Sphere in Las Vegas last year, the 2025 event takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The New York Islanders hold the No. 1 overall and the rights to select top prospect, defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the OHL's Erie Otters.

Whenever a player drafted to the NHL does sign on with a team, it must be an entry-level contract. So, what is an entry-level contract?

What is an NHL entry-level contract?

An entry-level contract is a deal NHL Draft picks have to sign. It's a two-way deal, meaning that their salary depends on what league they are assigned to if they don't immediately start in the NHL. Now, the team. As for the length of the contract, it depends on the player's age.

Prospects who plan on returning to college don't have to sign their entry-level contract immediately However, the team still owns that player's draft rights.

How long is an NHL entry-level deal?

As mentioned earlier, the length of an entry-level contract is dependent on the player's signing age when they do agree to terms with the contract. The signing age is the age of the player on Sept. 15 of their draft year.

According to Puck Pedia, a player is between 18 and 21 years old, their entry-level deal is for three-years. For players between 22 and 23 years old, the entry-level deal is for two years. Players with a signing age of 24, the entry-level deal si for one year. Any player 25 years or older do not have to sign an entry-level contract.

For prospects who played in Europe at the time they are drafted and sign their first deal between the ages of 25 and 27, they must sign a one-year entry-level contract. European players who haven't signed a contract by 28, they are not subject to an entry-level deal.

How much do players make on entry-level contracts?

The salary a player earns on their entry-level contract is determined by their draft year. As of this writing, a player will earn a $975,000 maximum salary on their entry-level contract.

By 2026, the maximum salary on an entry-level contract will increase to $1 million.

Can NHL teams slide entry-level contracts?

Yes, NHL teams can choose to slide the entry-level contracts of players 18 or 19 years old. There is a catch, however.

NHL teams can choose to return a player on an entry-level deal to the junior hockey leagues in order to retain an extra year on the contract. The thing is, they can only do so as long as that player participates in fewer than 10 games, according to Puck Pedia. Once a player on an entry-level deal plays 10 games, they are no longer slide-eligible, as the contract officially kicks in.