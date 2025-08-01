When does the 2025-26 NHL season start?

From the moment the Stanley Cup Playoffs conclude, NHL fans can’t wait for the next season to begin. During the offseason, the NHL Draft and free agency buzz might pique your interest, but once the free agency frenzy settles down, the rest of the summer tends to be pretty quiet.

Preseason hockey will be here before long. The 2025-26 NHL preseason begins on September 20, as teams prepare for the regular season. The preseason concludes on October 4.

While we're dreaming about the return of hockey and making way too early predictions, here's some good news. Before long, your favorite NHL stars, like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, will be back in action. Here’s when they’ll take the ice again.

When is opening night for the 2025-26 NHL season?

The 2025-26 NHL regular season is slated to begin on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2025. Each team will play 82 games during their regular season schedule. NHL teams will play 41 home games and 41 away games. 1,312 NHL games will be played during the regular season. This will be the last season that will have 82 games before the NHL shifts to an 84-game season.

Six NHL teams will be in action on opening night. Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, will play the Chicago Blackhawks. Before the game, the two-time defending champs will raise their banner for their most recent Cup win. The New York Rangers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Colorado Avalanche.

This tripleheader will be nationally televised on ESPN in the United States. Games will air on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Any teams not in action on opening night will begin their regular season in the following days. All 32 teams will play on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The regular season concludes on April 16, 2026. As usual, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will follow the regular season. The 2025-26 NHL season is just around the corner.