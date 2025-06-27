Who is eligible for the NHL Draft? Age rules and exceptions explained

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft will commence at 7 PM E.T. on Friday, June 27 in Los Angeles. After an incredible Stanley Cup Final, the league will usher in the next generation of hockey stars on primetime television.

A common question for those less familiar with the inner workings of the NHL Draft, however, is which players are actually eligible? The NHL has unique eligibility rules, far different from any other professional sports league in America.

Whereas there was a six-year age gap between the youngest and oldest players select in this week's NBA Draft, you won't find that on the NHL side. The goal in the NHL is simple: to create a targeted, balanced entry point for young talent, with strict age limits and an ever-shifting pool of eligible prospects.

NHL Draft eligibility rules, explained

The NHL Draft limits the prospect to pool to a specific age range. A player must be 18 years or older on Sept. 15 of their draft year. Essentially, anyone 17 or younger on Sept. 15, 2025 is too young for this year's NHL Draft and will thus need to wait until 2026 or beyond.

On the other hand, an American prospect cannot be older than 20. International prospects are eligible up to age 21 if they have not played in the NHL before.

If a player exceeds those age limits, they can still come to the NHL, just as an unrestricted free agent. The purpose, as EliteProspects.com lays out, is to "ensure a structured and fair pathway for young talent entering the league."

Rather than muddying the water with college seniors and international vets, the NHL Draft is restricted to those with less experience and greater upside. Older players who don't get drafted but emerge as viable NHL prospects late in their careers can simply negotiate as a free agent and avoid the limitations of an entry-level contract.

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft?

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer from Canada is the projected No. 1 pick.

"Folks should heed not his mere seven goals and 24 points in that span as it's his elite skating skills and maturity that have commanded respect from NHL scouts," writes FanSided's Austen Bundy.

A pair of centers — Canada's Michael Misa and Boston College's James Hagens — are ranked second and third, per Bundy. He proclaims that Hagens "could end up being the steal of the draft."

Swedish center Anton Frondell and Canadian center Caleb Desnoyers are also projected near the top of the draft by The Athletic's Corey Pronman.