Who is Victor Eklund? Meet the mystery breakout rising up the NHL Draft board

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft will commence at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, June 27, ushering in the next generation of hockey stars on U.S. soil. Per usual, prospects from all across the world are on NHL radars tonight, including Sweden's Victor Eklund, a talented left wing whose stock is rising in the minutes leading up to the selection process.

At 5-foot-11, Eklund is known for his competitive spirit and incredible skating chops. He flies around the ice like a mad man, making up for limited size and strength with a gutsy play style and elite skills. He is currently projected to land somewhere in the top half of Friday's draft, with his stock in flux depending on which expert you actually trust.

Right now, like the quality of Eklund that is winning over the most fans is his personality. The dude just thrives in front of a camera. It seems like he will be able to connect not only with fans, but with teammates and coaches on his new team right away.

crying these interviews with anton frondell and victor eklund are giving me life pic.twitter.com/4mgMsVOrnX — kennedy 🐧 (@penguinpain87) June 27, 2025

Eklund is also tremendously skilled on the ice, both as a scorer and as a passer. He handles physicality well and is comfortable with a wide array of shot attempts. Few prospects in the 2025 draft move more fluidly and command the puck better than Eklund.

Two minutes of Victor Eklund's (#2025NHLDraft) best offensive plays from this season.



High-end down-low playmaking blending in with the pace and physical skills, beautiful snipes from mid-range, catch-and-release wristers and quick releases, etc. pic.twitter.com/V1I6kaACD9 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 3, 2025

Where did Victor Eklund play before the NHL Draft?

Eklund last played for his native Sweden on Djurgårdens IF, a men's hockey team located in Stockholm.

The 18-year-old also represented Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships, winning a bronze medal after scoring four goals in seven games. He was also with Sweden for the 2025 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Eklund has significant experience on the international stage for such a young player. He ought to translate that experience well in the NHL.

How high will Victor Eklund be picked in 2025 NHL Draft?

The Athletic's Corey Pronman projects Eklund as the 16th overall pick to the New York Islanders.

"With their first of back-to-back picks, the Islanders jump at Eklund, who slid to this range due to size concerns," Pronman writes. "He's an excellent skater and competitor, though, who has scored at a high level versus men."

Those size concerns are what will hold Eklund back the most in Friday's NHL Draft. For all his talent and agility, there are just stronger, more physical players on the board, which naturally leads to more perceived upside.

That said, other outlets project Eklund even higher in the lottery range. ESPN's Rachel Doerrie has the Pittsburgh Penguins selecting Eklund with the 12th pick.

"He'll probably be NHL-ready sooner than later, and for a team with as many veterans as the Penguins, that matters," Doerrie writes. "Having Eklund learn from the future Hall of Famers in the twilight of their career could have a lasting developmental impact that vaults Eklund toward his ceiling as a first-line engine."

NHL.com's Bill Meltzer falls in the middle, projecting Eklund to the Detroit Red Wings at No. 13.

"The smallish but gifted winger has already had success against adult pros in Allsvenskan (Sweden's top minor league)," Meltzer writes. "Thirteenth in this mock is a bit lower than he appears in other sample Drafts. He won't get past Hakan Andersson and the Wings if he actually is on the board after the top 12."

It seems like Eklund is locked somewhere in the mid-to-late lottery range, with many experts viewing him as a top-10 talent despite his smaller frame.