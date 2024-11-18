Nic Claxton's comments aren't aging well as Knicks beat Nets
On January 28, 2023, Nic Claxton confidently told reporters he had never lost to the New York Knicks as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. That claim came full circle Sunday night when the Knicks defeated the Nets 114-104, marking their seventh consecutive victory in the cross-river rivalry.
The two teams faced off twice over three days, starting with an NBA Cup matchup on Friday. In that game, Jalen Brunson drilled a clutch three-pointer to take the lead, followed by Mikal Bridges' game-winning block on Cam Thomas as the shot clock expired. Despite Thomas' impressive 43-point performance with seven 3-pointers in the first matchup, he struggled in the rematch, scoring just 16 points on 36.4 percent shooting.
Nic Claxton missed both games due to a lower back strain, while Karl-Anthony Towns returned for Sunday’s game after sitting out Friday with a knee injury. Towns made an immediate impact, leading all scorers with 26 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. His presence helped the Knicks build an early lead, especially as Brooklyn was forced to start Ben Simmons at center.
The Knicks and Nets are headed in opposite directions
The Knicks are finding their stride, securing back-to-back wins for the first time since November 1. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges have been pivotal, each averaging over 16 points per game on efficient shooting. Meanwhile, Josh Hart has been a standout, nearly averaging a triple-double while the team awaits the return of key players from injury.
Brooklyn, however, is trending downward, losing five of their last six games. After a promising 4-4 start, the Nets are struggling to establish an identity. With their 2025 first-round draft pick still in hand, some speculate they may be subtly pivoting toward a rebuild earlier than anticipated in what could be a critical season for their long-term success.