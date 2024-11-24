2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Nic Scourton
Some people questioned whether Scourton would maintain his impressive production and dominance after transferring from Purdue to Texas A&M over the summer. However, he has not only lived up to expectations but has exceeded them. With his athleticism, power, and explosiveness, he now ranks as the top EDGE rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Scourton was a four-star recruit, according to ESPN and 247 Sports, when he graduated from high school. He ultimately chose to commit to Purdue, turning down offers from schools like SMU, Memphis, Tulane, and others. After the 2023 season, he transferred to Texas A&M as the university is close to his hometown, Bryan, Texas.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound edge rusher brings various pass-rush tools and experience. His versatility throughout the defensive line allows him to be scheme-versatile at the next level. He's already playing like a pro.
Let's dive into the analysis below.
Nic Scourton NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-4
Weight:
285
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Aug. 25, 2004
Position:
EDGE
Style:
Power
Projected Draft Range:
Top 20
Grade:
Top 10
Strengths
Scourton demonstrates a very good athletic ability characterized by his contact balance, burst, and foot speed. His good acceleration, foot quickness, lateral agility, and change of direction enhance his dominance. He displays explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, allowing him to effectively pursue plays from behind when defending against the run. Additionally, he showcases a sideline-to-sideline motor.
He possesses a powerful upper and lower body, showcasing impressive length and mass that allows him to effectively rush both inside and outside. He has a diverse repertoire of pass-rushing moves, including a spin move, speed-to-power techniques, and a bull rush, enabling him to win one-on-one matchups against vertical, 45-degree, and jump pass sets.
Good use of hands to extend and lift the offensive lineman. This technique allows them to read and shed the block, enabling them to make a play in the backfield or at the line of scrimmage. Scourton exhibits violent hands, good hand placement, timing, and the necessary bend to maneuver around the edge, effectively disengaging from blockers in both run and pass situations.
Weaknesses
At the next level, his pad level may be insufficient, which could lead to him being controlled by the offensive tackle. He tends to rely too much on spin moves during pass rushes and sometimes shows a lack of hand strength when trying to break through anchor blocks. Additionally, he does not have a wide range of counter moves.
Summary
Overall, each rep showcases his explosion, power, and athleticism, allowing him to consistently put pressure in the pocket during passing situations or close gaps on running downs. Scourton's athleticism, along with full-body strength, reach, and explosiveness make him a versatile defensive line prospect capable of playing across the 3-7 technique positions.
If Scourton can develop a variety of counter moves and work on his pad level, he would benefit from increased consistency in his vertical play and pocket pressure. That said, he possesses a rare combination of size, athleticism, and strength as an edge rusher, placing him in a unique category among his peers.
Nic Scourton Potential NFL Draft Fits:
Potential 2025 NFL Draft Fits
New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers