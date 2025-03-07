Nick Bolton NFL free agency landing spots: Where is the former Super Bowl champion headed?

One of the key pieces to the Kansas City Chiefs defense is headed for the open market. Nick Bolton is a pending free agent and should garner some interest outside of returning to Kansas City this season.

This feels like a season where Kansas City is going to try and bring back as many people as possible for one last Super Bowl run. Bolton is very much a key piece in making that happen.

This past season, Bolton had 106 tackles this year and a career high 3.5 sacks. He also had a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Bolton was all over the field for the Chiefs. They can’t afford to just let him go.

Bolton could be a sought after player this free agency. I thought the Washington Commanders would be in on Bolton, but they opted to bring back Bobby Wagner. They could still look to bring in another linebacker as they have the cap space to get some depth.

Though the Commanders may not prioritize Bolton now, all that means is his stock went up a little bit more with one less linebacker available. Here’s where Bolton could possibly land as any team would be fortunate to add a former Super Bowl champion.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a lot of holes to fill and one of those being the linebacker. A lot of talk has centered around the Patriots going after a wide receiver. But they have the most cap space and need more than a receiver.

Which is why Bolton landing in Boston is a real possibility. Bolton is a great player to add to the fold that could add some depth with Jahlani Tavai. He’s on a three year contract so unless they trade him, Tavai will still be around.

The Patriots defense ranked No. 22 last year and No. 23 ranked rush defense in terms of total rushing yards given up. They could use some help in slowing down the run. If they add Bolton with Tavai, their run defense is sure to improve.

The Chiefs had a top 15 rush defense and Bolton was a large part of that. The value he adds to a defense could go a long way in helping the Patriots defense turn things around.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs already know how good Bolton is. Steve Spagnuolo would love to have Bolton back in his defense. Kansas City has done well in drafting young defensive players and Bolton falls right into that category.

Since he was drafted in the second round back in 2021, Bolton surpassed 100 total tackles in every season minus 2023, which he missed over half the season with a couple of injuries. His best season came in 2022.

He finished the year with 180 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. While he didn’t quite have that same season in 2024, he went back to his old self, following an injury.

The Chiefs have to bring Bolton back if they want to make another Super Bowl game run. The Chiefs aren’t who they are without Bolton. He may be on the pricier side, which could be the Chiefs’ only hindrance in pursuing Bolton.

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys created some cap space thanks to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb restructuring their contracts. Now the Cowboys have to use that money wisely. The reason for the move was to create space for a Micah Parsons deal.

With the remaining money, they need to look at a player like Bolton. They need an interior linebacker, which should be Bolton. Dallas’s biggest problem in 2024 was their run defense. Bolton could come in and patch that almost immediately.

Part of Dallas’s problems on defense stemmed from the lack of production from the linebackers. Obviously they had some depth issues on the defensive line. But their linebackers just weren’t that strong.

For his price, which is possibly sitting around the $12 million per year range, if the Cowboys can make it swing, they shouldn’t hesitate.

There’s a chance Bolton stays in Kansas City. But if he doesn’t the Cowboys can’t be laid back like they were with Derrick Henry last off season. Remember this is the season of selective aggression. Bolton sure feels like he fits in that category.