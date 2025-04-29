Nick Chubb leaves little doubt he's all the way back with epic workout video

The Cleveland Browns didn’t extend Nick Chubb after the season, following a second-straight year for running back that was halted to a season-ending injury. There was little doubt he’d return to Cleveland and the Browns picking up two running backs in the NFL Draft pretty much signals his anti-climactic departure from the team that drafted him.

Chubb was probably let go because he wasn’t going to be the same, explosive running back that made the Browns offense relevant. But in another viral video of his offseason workouts, it’s clear, Chubb plans on getting back to his explosive self.

The good thing is he’s not doing it to impress the Browns or force their hand in bringing him back. Instead, he’s putting the rest of the NFL on notice that he has every intention of playing this upcoming season.

One NFC North contender would be perfect for resurgent Nick Chubb

The Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson are once again locked in on adding offensive weapons. Since Johnson took over, he’s practically been building his new offense the same way the Detroit Lions’ offense was built last year.

Chubb could be the missing piece. If you remember last year, the Lions thrived on having “Sonic and Knuckles” in the backfield; a running back duo that featured speed and power. The Bears already have D’Andre Swift on the roster. Chubb would be Swift's Knuckles, if you’re following me.

I’m sure the video of Chubb that’s circulated around social media has made its way to Johnson’s desk by now and if he’s intrigued enough, he could actually look to add Chubb into the mix. It’s a low risk, high reward type of scenario.

If Chubb looks even remotely close to his old self, it was a hell of a gamble. If not, then it wasn’t like Chubb was a salary cap hazard as he won’t be expensive to sign at all.

I’m sure the Bears won’t be the only NFL team looking to add Chubb either at this point. The Dallas Cowboys could load up the running back room and see if Chubb could fit in, the Browns might be interested in trotting out three running backs in an offense that’s not going to threaten in the passing game.

Chubb can add some value as a veteran running back, even if his role is reduced significantly to just redzone and short-yardage situations next season. Whatever his role is, it’s clear he’s been rehabbing to play next year.

If any team was worried if Chubb would still be explosive after consecutive, season-ending injuries to his lower body, he posted the proof he’s going to be just fine.