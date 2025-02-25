Nick Chubb NFL free agency landing spots: 5 best fits to reinvigorate this Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns are actually going to do it: They are going to let running back Nick Chubb test NFL free agency. While the former second-round pick out of Georgia has dealt with plenty of injuries in the past, he has been the team's most consistent offensive player for the better part of a decade now. He may be turning 30 next season, but I have a feeling there may be a little tread left on the tires.

For the sake of simplicity, let's just say that Chubb has played his last down for the Browns. He may have been the ideal running back to thrive in Kevin Stefanski's system, but he is increasingly as expensive as he is injury-prone. Regardless, there will be a great deal of interest in this borderline Hall of Famer on the open market, a player who has proven to be something of a Derrick Henry-lite when healthy.

What I do think will serve him is closing out his career somewhere else. The Browns are on the precipice of rebuilding. They have the No. 2 overall pick, but could be trading back this spring to pick up even more draft compensation. Cleveland could also be pivoting off edge rusher extraordinaire Myles Garrett this offseason as well. Stefanski may get to keep his job, but it is time to turn the page with this roster.

Here are five teams that I would not be surprised if Chubb were to end up signing with in free agency.

5. Tennessee Titans

No, the Tennessee Titans are not going to be the least bit good, but I could see them potentially being a place where Chubb ends up signing. While I would rather see them take a flier on a recent college star like Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State, the Titans need a running back to help bring along their new quarterback. Chubb could be the one to receive handoffs from Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Chubb is a player that Titans head coach Brian Callahan competed against for years when he was on the Cincinnati Bengals' staff, and his dad Bill served as Cleveland's offensive line coach during that span. New general manager Mike Borgonzi also spent years watching Chubb from afar when he was working for the Kansas City Chiefs. At worst, Chubb is a bridge to another running back. At best, he could give Titans fans a little bit of what they are sorely missing with Henry now in Baltimore.

The Titans can only go up from here, and Chubb knows what it is like to help turn a doormat around.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

While I am certain that the Titans will be bad again next year, I would not be shocked to see another downtrodden team like the Las Vegas Raiders take big strides in 2025. They could push for .500, but are probably another year or so away from maybe being a playoff team. I have a hard time being convinced the Raiders are not going to be the team Shedeur Sanders ends up playing for next year.

By adding Chubb, Pete Carroll will be getting a trusted ball carrier he can lean on with the ground-and-pound while trying to improve this lackluster defense on the fly. Having Chubb in the same offense as fellow Georgia alum Brock Bowers could be of great intrigue to those who are done with the Atlanta Falcons. The fact Tom Brady is in the building leads me to believe that this is possible.

The Raiders could be a good roster and culture fit for Chubb, but he can win more in other places.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

I am of the belief that the Los Angeles Chargers are going to be ultra-aggressive this offseason in surrounding Justin Herbert with the most offensive talent possible. They need to get him another receiver or tight end, as well as another running back. Jim Harbaugh needs to find out if this quarterback he willingly left his alma mater of Michigan for can actually carry a winning franchise.

Chubb fits the mold of the exact type of running back Harbaugh likes to lean on. He wants a guy who can be a workhorse and through whom the offense can run. Chubb in his prime may be more to Harbaugh's liking than what he could sign for now, but I still think it is a possibility. The fact that his older brother's team had great success this past year by landing Henry gives this landing spot even more credence.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

This would make a lot of people in Northeast Ohio very angry, but I could totally see Chubb signing a one or two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. While I would prioritize building a better offensive line to protect Patrick Mahomes, having a more well-rounded offense could be to the team's benefit. It will always be passing-centric for as long as Mahomes is in his prime, but Chubb could do wonders to unlock things next season.

Chubb leaving Cleveland for Kansas City would be gravy training it a bit, but he has paid his dues in the NFL. If he wants to play for a team that is in contention for a Super Bowl run annually, it is hard to top the Chiefs. The AFC Championship Game has become the Arrowhead Invitational in recent years, while at their best the Browns had an AFC Divisional Game ceiling. I could understand why he goes there.

There is one place that is a better cultural fit for Chubb than Cleveland, but it will ruffle some feathers.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

It would be the epitome of betrayal in the eyes of many Browns fans, but they could blame their team's front office for letting Chubb walk. I hate to say it, but the Pittsburgh Steelers are probably the best landing spot for the running back in free agency. They have a ground-centric attack with Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, and Mike Tomlin is a defensive-minded head coach who will always win games.

While it remains to be seen what the Steelers do at the quarterback position, their floor remains incredibly high because of the culture that has been instilled into the franchise for more than half a century. I remain dubious of Chubb being able to ever win a Super Bowl with the Steelers, but he is far more likely to have a meaningful playoff run or two with Pittsburgh than he ever would going back to Cleveland.