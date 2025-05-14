Nick Nurse might have accidentally given away Sixers draft plans 

The NBA Drafts Gods have smiled down on the Philadelphia 76ers. They were fortunate enough to move up two slots in the draft lottery, something that had just a 42.1 percent chance of happening, ultimately securing the No. 3 overall pick.

The 76ers can take the pick in many directions. However, head coach Nick Nurse may already have a plan.

While appearing on the Mike Gil Show, the championship-winning hinted at what direction the team might take the No.3 pick.

"They all know who’s going number one, and then we got one team that can pick one of the two other guys that we want, so we have a couple, and we’re in good shape," Nurse said.

76ers are getting a stud with the No.3 overall pick

While Cooper Flagg is undoubtedly the consensus No.1 overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 2 overall pick, would have their choice of Rutgers stars Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper. That would leave the 76ers in a position to draft whichever player the Spurs passed on.

Either player would thrive in Philadelphia. Harper and Bailey generated plenty of hype during their time at Rutgers. Despite the program's poor performance during the season, the duo raised their draft stock while flashing and consistently showcasing their talent.

Harper was impressive with his dynamic scoring ability and playmaking, while Bailey flashed elite-level athleticism that could make him an impactful two-way wing.

On a 76ers roster that features All-Stars like Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid, along with getting Jared McCain back, who missed most of last season due to a lateral tear in his left knee, either prospect would arrive with high expectations.

The 76ers will be looking to reclaim their top spot in the Eastern Conference and either Bailey or Harper could be a key piece in helping them get there.