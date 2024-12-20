Nick Saban going full Indiana Jones on GameDay is peak football: Best memes, tweets
College GameDay braved the elements on Friday, as Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang came to South Bend ahead of the first-round College Football Playoff matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame. The forecast at Notre Dame Stadium has been exactly what you'd hope for a football game in late December: The snow started overnight on Thursday and continued through Friday morning, with temperatures in the 20s and blustery winds. But it was not exactly what you'd hope for if you're a media personality tasked with talking on television outdoors for several hours.
You might expect everyone to be as bundled as possible amid such inhospitable weather. But you don't become arguably the greatest college football coach of all-time by letting a little cold throw you off your game. So of course Nick Saban showed up to work on Friday afternoon in an absolutely immaculate fit.
The peacoat. The hat. The look of stern resolve, as though he's about to take the field for another Iron Bowl. It was an incredible look, and naturally, the internet had a field day with it.
Nick Saban channels Indiana Jones with incredible College GameDay outfit
It remains to be seen how both the Hoosiers and the Irish will handle the elements on Friday night, although the precipitation is supposed to let up before kickoff at 8 p.m. ET. Notre Dame boasts a ferocious defense and multi-faceted run game, but how will Riley Leonard respond if he has to throw his team back into a game played below freezing? And how might the weather affect Kurtis Rourke and an Indiana offense that's been among the most high-flying attacks in the country all season long?
We'll have to wait to see how the game unfolds to get the answers. We know one thing for sure, though: Not even an Indiana winter can knock Saban off of his game.