Nick Saban shows no mercy to Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian with NSFW GameDay jab
With just hours to go until the biggest game of their respective seasons, neither Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian want to give their opponent even the smallest of edges. Especially considering that this is the second time the Dawgs and Longhorns will be meeting in as many months, the SEC Championship Game could well be decided by whichever team manages to have more tricks up its sleeve.
So it's understandable that, while speaking with the College GameDay crew in Atlanta on Saturday morning, both Smart and Sarkisian were hell-bent on talking about anything but strategy — and even downplaying the importance of strategy at all. "Block, tackle, that's what it comes down to," Smart said, not willing to come anywhere close to tipping his hand. "A lot of times it comes down to the players, not the scheme."
Unfortunately, both coaches forgot that they happened to be sharing a set with their former boss, Alabama legend Nick Saban. And he wasn't having any of that nonsense.
Nick Saban isn't buying Kirby Smart, Steve Sarkisian subterfuge ahead of SEC Championship Game
Saban wrote the book on this sort of "say nothing while saying something" interview style; heck, that's where Smart and Sark probably learned it from. He immediately saw through it, and decided to let them know in hilarious fashion: "I think they're both bullsh**ing us."
Well, at least now we know that not even Saban bought all that stuff he used to feed the media for all those years in Tuscaloosa. That was all just a ruse to avoid any potential for distraction that might come back to bite the Crimson Tide. Now, though, the shoe is on the other foot, and Saban finds himself not in the coaching business but the content business. It's his job to provide openings for distraction, and whatever loyalty or affection he might have for two of his most successful former assistants isn't going to get in the way of him calling them to the carpet on national television.
Now we just have to see whether Smart or Sarkisian will have the schematic advantage in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.