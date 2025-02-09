Would another Super Bowl loss put Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the hot seat?
By John Buhler
Where things stand, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is next up for a big pay day. He has the Eagles back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. His tenure leading Philadelphia has had its ups and downs but has mostly been of the good variety. For whatever reason, he never seems to get the credit he deserves for his team's on-field success. There may be a reason for that.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk published an interesting article on Sirianni's contract status heading into next season. His contract as the Eagles head coach expires after the 2025 NFL campaign. While all signs point to Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie giving him an extension, another Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could end up costing Sirianni millions. It will set the tone for what he is to make.
No, I do not think that a second Super Bowl loss to Kansas City will put Sirianni on the hot seat, but I do think it puts doubt in the minds of ownership and Eagles fans in general. Most people seem to understand that what the Chiefs have with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is special. However, there is a sense that the Eagles are a well-oiled machine that could drive itself. This will hurt Sirianni a ton.
Here is what Lurie said on Sirianni's Eagles contract status heading into this upcoming offseason.
"His future is going to be great. We never talk about contracts publicly in 30 years, so I'm not going to start now, but he's great."
It does seem like Lurie wants Sirianni to lead his team going forward, regardless of what all happens.
Another Super Bowl loss could cost Nick Sirianni millions of dollars
To be quite frank, Sirianni should make as much if not more than Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. Sirianni has been the Eagles head coach for longer than O'Connell has been in Minnesota. Plus, he has won more prolifically than his counterpart. That being said, O'Connell does have a better reputation. He is more well-liked and is seen as a better offensive mind than what Sirianni gives off.
As far as what happens if the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Sirianni's next contract may skyrocket to the point of being top-five in the league. Is Sirianni a top-five head coach in the NFL? If he is, he is way closer to five than he is to one. Then again, he if beats the perceived best head coach in the game in Reid, a man who once led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl, then I think Sirianni's reputation will improve.
So to bring it all back home, I sincerely doubt that Sirianni would enter next season on the hot seat with a second loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He is going to get a contract extension from the Eagles. It would be too pricey to move on from Sirianni that soon should he struggle. To me, Sirianni winning the NFC for the second time in three years means he will be leading the Eagles for a while.
However, how the Eagles perform in Super Bowl 59 will determine the starting point in his new deal.