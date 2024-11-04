Nick Sirianni’s decision-making isn’t helping Eagles fans come around on him
By Quinn Everts
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently winning against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the game is much closer than it needs to be — and Eagles fans are letting head coach Nick Sirianni know that. Sirianni is notoriously aggressive and while that sometimes pays off and make a coach look like a genius, it can also come back to haunt this team. These decisions look far more haunted than genius so far today.
Three missed two-point conversions plus a turnover on downs have caused the Eagles to leave six points on the board, a huge number in an always-competitive league. That's almost an entire touchdown, and in a game that has tightened up in the second half, that's nothing to scoff at.
The turnover, which came on a decision by Sirianni to go for it on 4th & inches while up six instead of kicking a field goal (which would have made this a two-possession game) has Philly fans pulling their hair out. Granted, Philadelphia sports fans are usually pulling their hair out about one thing or another, but this time it's certainly warranted.
Philadelphia was up 22-0 against the Jaguars before the Jags woke up and cut the lead to 22-16. Up six, the Eagles were faced with 4th down and short in field goal territory and elected to go for it, which resulted in quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing the ball away after he was pressured by Jacksonville's defense.
Boo's rained down on the Eagles — more specifically on Sirianni's decision — as the always passionate Philly fans grew impatient with the direction of a game that was once a blowout.
The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten hot after mediocre start to season
The relationship between Eagles fans and Nick Sirianni seemed to be on the mend, considering the team has won three straight games and is 5-2, likely to improve to 6-2 after today's game. But Philly fans aren't quite satisfied and feel like a lot of Philly's wins have been closer than they need to be, in part because of overly aggressive playcalling and questionable decision-making from the coaching staff, which has continued today in Week 9.