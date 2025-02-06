Nick Sirianni won’t use Eagles previous Super Bowl loss to Chiefs as motivation per se
By Kinnu Singh
The stage is set for redemption and revenge at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. For the second time in three years, all that stands between the Philadelphia Eagles and their second Lombardi Trophy is the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two years ago, the Eagles suffered a 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where the Chiefs mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to clinch the championship. To avoid the McDonald's-colored confetti from raining down onto the field at the Caesars Superdome, the Eagles will have to play a much more fundamentally sound game.
The painful memories of the prior loss are still fresh: the poor field conditions that made it difficult to find footing, the untimely fumble that potentially cost Philadelphia the game and the unfortunate holding penalty that sealed their fate.
Nick Sirianni downplays Super Bowl rematch narrative, but it's still on his mind
During his media availability on Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni downplayed the significance of the prior loss on the team's upcoming title bout, per FanSided's Cody Williams.
"Obviously, that makes for a good story and all that, but that's a different team, different time," Sirianni said. "One of the things that we talk a lot about is embracing adversity and how adversity shapes you as the person that you are. So all our setbacks, including the [Super Bowl LVII loss], we use to help shape who we are. It's about embracing adversity and growing from not only the good things that happen, but also the bad things that happen, because again, like I said, that shapes the person, the player, the coach that you are."
That's a bit different than the message Sirianni and Saquon Barkley shared with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, who said the Eagles described the Super Bowl as "unfinished business."
"And Nick Sirianni remembers all too well," Paolantonio said on ESPN. "Super Bowl LVII. They didn't get the job done, fell short by three points, and he has stressed the fact that they've got to get it done this time and keep to their core values in this football game: Tough. Details. Together."
The Eagles held a 27-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII, but Kansas City outscored Philadelphia 17-8 in the final frame to pull out the victory. While there are plenty of familiar faces on both sides, the Eagles are a much more experienced team this time around.
The Eagles offense has been less reliant on it's passing attack than it was in 2022. Instead, the offense has been carried by Barkley, who became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards. The defense has produced less pressure, but they've managed to stifle opponents under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
The highly anticipated matchup is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome.