Nico Collins one step closer to returning for Texans, possibly as soon as Week 10
It's been a strange season thus far for the Houston Texans. On one hand, they're 6-3 on the year and are sitting comfortably in first place in the AFC South. On the other hand, they have just a +1 point differential through the first nine weeks of the season, and despite rostering one of the most potent offenses on paper, the team has mostly underperformed on that end. They haven't played like the Super Bowl contenders that they expected to be.
Houston ranks 17th in the NFL, averaging 22.3 points per game thus far, which with a team consisting of all of the big names that the Texans have, is less than ideal. As frustrating as it has been, the Texans do have an excuse. A big reason for their offensive struggles has to do with the injuries Houston has dealt with on that side of the ball. Stefon Diggs is out for the year, Joe Mixon has missed time, and the recently extended Nico Collins has missed substantial time as well.
Fortunately for the Texans, it's looking like Collins is nearing his return to action. He was activated by the Texans from injured reserve and is listed as questionable for their Week 10 game on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. If Collins can't play on Sunday, there's an excellent chance he'll be available the following Monday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Texans appear close to receiving major offensive boost that they desperately need
It can't be overstated just how huge this news is for the Texans. Despite having Diggs and Tank Dell in their receiver room, Collins was clearly C.J. Stroud's No. 1 target. The stats he put up through the first five weeks before he suffered his hamstring injury prove just that.
The 25-year-old had 32 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns through Houston's first five games. He was leading the league in receiving yards by the time he went down with his injury, and he still leads the league with his average of 113.4 receiving yards per game. With Diggs out, Collins might be relied on even more once he's able to return to action.
Houston's offense exploded for 41 points in its first game without Collins against the lowly New England Patriots, but managed to score under 25 points in each of their next three games. Their last game saw them score just 13 points and had Stroud complete 11 of his 30 passing attempts (36.6 percent) in a 21-13 loss. Their defense has been excellent, but their lack of offensive firepower is why they have gone just 2-2 without him. They were 4-1 with him.
For the Texans to be a legitimate threat in the AFC, especially without Diggs, they're going to need Collins to be healthy and as productive as he was — if not more so. Considering their Week 10 opponent, Collins' possible immediate return couldn't have been more timely.