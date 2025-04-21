Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is in the middle of yet another PR disaster with one quote in particular making it seem like he wasn't even aware of the fanbase feelings toward a past long-term Mavericks veteran.

In his end of season presser, Nico Harrison told reporters that he knew "Luka [Dončić] was important to the fan base" but he "didn't know quite to [the] level" of the response he has gotten since the trade.

Harrison's decision has been on the mind of every basketball fan since the general manager made a trade with Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Lakers' 2029 first-round pick for the face of their franchise, Luka Dončić, in addition to other less notable veterans. Dallas, which doesn't control their first round picks from 2027-2029 was criticized for giving up a top-ten star for a injury prone star who is on the wrong end of thirty.

While Dallas could compete for a top-six seed next season, it's clear that the team's window for championship contention has been limited for the next few years with aging and injury-prone stars Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving at the helm. Although Dončić was also prone to injuries, having him on the roster likely guaranteed Dallas another ten years of championship contention if they were able to find another star to pair with him after Irving aged out of the role.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Nico Harrison' recent comments will certainly not calm down fans

Yes, under the right circumstances it might have made sense to trade Dončić as the veteran has a player option after this season and he might not been interested in signing a long-term deal. Still, not getting the customary number of first-round picks with one or two solid players in return is something that Harrison needs to answer and the front office executive has yet to do so.

Doncic has also said on the record that he expected to remain in Dallas long term. The trade caught him off-guard, which is inexcusable and could dissuade future stars from signing with the Mavericks.

Whether the executive will answer for his mistakes at some point remains to be seen, but it's clear that this comment will not keep fans worries at bay going into next season.