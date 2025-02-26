Nico Harrison can't even escape trolling from Lakers fans with 'thank you' chant

Nico Harrison is the most hated man in Dallas after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Funnily enough, that might make him the most popular man in the City of Angels.

It was Harrison's apparent dislike of his superstar guard that led him to call up Rob Pelinka and offer him the trade of the century. Would the Lakers like a 25-year-old five-time All-NBA prodigy who they can build around for the next decade? Hell yes.

Fans in Los Angeles gave Harrison perhaps the warmest welcome he'll receive at any NBA arena this season, not that it'll make him feel particularly warm and fuzzy.

Loud “Thank you, Nico!” chants while Luka Dončić shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/qaI0x8ct8J — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 26, 2025

You know you lost a trade badly when fans of the trade partner are the only ones who like you.

Lakers fans' 'Thank you Nico!' chants are new low for Mavericks GM

Fans started that chant while Doncic was shooting free throws and it might continue throughout the game.

Doncic put on a show in the first half. He dropped 12 points, matched that with 12 rebounds and dished seven assists, many of the insane variety. Remember all that talk of Doncic not putting in the work on the defensive end? He had two steals and two blocks.

Harrison's lack of belief in Doncic clearly lit a fire under the guard. After every basket, he's prominently staring down the Mavs bench, no doubt looking for Harrison to rub it in his face.