Nico Harrison may never recover from Mavericks fans brilliant revenge plan for Doncic trade
Just when the NBA was searching for its next villain, Nico Harrison stepped up at the perfect time. The fallout from the Luka Dončić trade has left Dallas Mavericks fans in shock, as their general manager traded away a generational talent for the injury-prone Anthony Davis, who is already sidelined for at least a month.
Whether it’s mock funerals outside the arena, protest signs in the stands, or even college basketball fans chanting “Fire Nico”, the city of Dallas is unraveling faster than anyone imagined. What began as anger and confusion has now evolved into an unstoppable movement.
Mavericks fans organize a protest — but it backfires
Before last night’s nationally televised game against the Golden State Warriors, Mavericks fans took to Reddit to propose a revised “code of conduct” for their protest:
“Our team has shown they will crack under our chants, so we need a coordinated plan to stand united. Tonight’s nationally televised game is a chance to make our voices heard. We can’t undo the trade, but we can send a message. No fanbase has ever shown this level of anger over a trade — let’s take it further. Whenever a timeout is called, start the chant: ‘Fire Nico.’”
Unfortunately for Dallas fans, the plan fell apart almost immediately.
Shortly after tipoff, two fans attempted to start the chant — only to be shut down by Mark Cuban himself. The former Mavericks owner, who still holds a minority stake in the franchise, reportedly told them to:
“Shut the f*** up and sit the f*** down.”
Shortly after, security ejected the two fans from the arena.
Cuban has been noticeably quiet about the Doncic trade, despite being the man who traded up in the 2018 NBA Draft to select him third overall. Now, it seems Nico Harrison and the Mavericks' ownership are committed to silencing any dissent — removing disruptive fans whenever necessary.
The harsh reality? Anthony Davis will never be the same caliber player as Luka Dončić. Protesting at games may bring brief satisfaction, but getting ejected for five seconds of defiance won’t change the franchise’s direction.
If Mavericks fans truly want to send a message, there’s a more effective solution — boycotting games altogether. For 22 consecutive seasons, Dallas has led the league in sellout streaks and home attendance. If fans want real change, hitting ownership where it hurts — their pockets — may be their best shot.