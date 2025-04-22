Nico Iamaleava’s brother keeps the portal chaos coming with surprise transfer

The college football transfer portal has created a chaotic atmosphere for the sport. Over a thousand players entered the spring portal, including Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The 20-year-old rising sophomore was forced to leave Knoxville after the program decided it was moving on from his services. His holding out from spring practice and demanding more in NIL money soured the relationship. Iamaleava eventually landed at UCLA on Sunday and will lead the Bruins heading into the 2025 season.

Nico Iamaleava's brother follows him to UCLA in shock transfer

Nico wasn't the only one in his family changing schools. His brother Madden abruptly decided to leave Arkansas and followed Nico to UCLA after announcing his commitment on Monday (h/t On3's Hayes Fawcett).

BREAKING: Arkansas transfer QB Madden Iamaleava is following his brother Nico to UCLA, @on3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/fe30fuPB4p pic.twitter.com/ehj75byg1N — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 22, 2025

The pair will be one of the highest-profile sets of sibling teammates in college football next season. Madden, who did not play his senior season at Long Beach Polytechnic, was considered one of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's biggest recruiting gets after he got the younger Iamaleava to flip his commitment from... wait for it... UCLA after eight months. Madden was an early enrollee down in Fayetteville but will depart having never seen the gridiron for the Razorbacks.

Madden still has four years of eligibility remaining and could battle Nico for starting duties at UCLA. In all likelihood, Nico will win that battle and Madden could act as heir apparent until his older brother decides to leave for the NFL.

The Iamaleava brothers will arrive on campus in a homecoming of sorts. The two hail from the Long Beach area and had offers from the Bruins in high school, making this a full circle moment. All eyes will be on the Rose Bowl in the fall as UCLA attempts to properly reintroduce itself to the Big Ten after a poor inaugural season in 2024.