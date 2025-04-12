Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee could make these 3 Vols follow him into portal

We're still months away from the start of the 2025 college football season, and Tennessee's outlook has already gotten flipped on its axis. Starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava was expected to lead an improved Vols offense back to the College Football Playoff; instead, he'll be playing football elsewhere next year, opting to hit the spring transfer portal after negotiations over a new NIL package reportedly broke down.

Sources: Tennessee is moving on from starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team of the decision at a team meeting this morning. Iamaleava missed meetings and practice on Friday, which was the driver of this decision. pic.twitter.com/BsdhJMDXiz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 12, 2025

You can understand why Josh Heupel and Co. balked at the idea of paying Iamaleava some $4 million, especially given how inconsistent he was in his first year as a starter in 2024. The physical tools have never been in doubt for the former five-star, but he struggled against SEC competition, unable to push the ball downfield in the way that Heupel's offense demands.

Still: Blue-chip recruits with SEC starting experience don't exactly grow on trees, especially not this time of year. Losing Iamaleava is a huge blow to Tennessee's chances in 2025 unless Heupel can pull a miracle out of his hat in the spring portal window. And that could have knock-on effects for the rest of the Vols roster, who signed on for a title run and now face uncertainty about just what the plan is moving forward.

It's still too early to draw any conclusions about how Iamaleava's departure could shake things up. But Tennessee fans have to at least be concerned that this is just the beginning of a deluge.

3. CB Jermod McCoy

A transfer from Oregon State, McCoy had no trouble adjusting to life in the SEC last season, notching four interceptions and seven passes defensed as a true sophomore. That established him as one of the top cornerbacks available ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But with Iamaleava gone, is Tennessee really the best place for him to continue to build his draft stock? If the goal is to get in front of as many eyeballs as possible, maybe not: It's unclear whether the Vols will be able to stay competitive with the top of the conference, much less make the College Football Playoff. If McCoy decided his final year of college ball would be better spent on a title contender, you could hardly blame him.

2. OT David Sanders

Maybe this is abrupt, but welcome to college football in 2025. One of the top players in the 2025 class, Tennessee had to sweat out Sanders' recruitment, holding off Ohio State and Clemson among a number of other big-time programs. It's only been a few months since his recruitment, but could he already be getting cold feet?

Remember, when Sanders committed back in December, the Vols were rolling toward a playoff spot with Iamaleava guaranteed at least one more year in Knoxville, Now everything is up in the air, and some of the teams that Sanders was seriously considering not too long ago might seem a bit more enticing given Tennessee's uncertainty at quarterback.

1. WR Mike Matthews

Before the Iamaleava staredown, Matthews was the former star recruit flirting with the transfer portal in an effort to get some more money out of Tennessee's collective. The five-star wideout eventually reached an agreement and committed to the Vols for another year, but again, that was with Iamaleava as his quarterback.

Now we have no idea who will be throwing Matthews and the rest of a young Tennessee receiving corps passes in 2025, and you couldn't blame him if he wondered whether he wanted to leave a crucial season for his development in the hands of ... well, we don't really know yet. Plenty of schools can offer Matthews hefty compensation with a more established option at QB, and we know he's comfortable with the thought of leaving Knoxville.