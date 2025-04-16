Nico Iamaleava's next team revealed

Nico Iamaleava's awkward exit from the Tennessee Volunteers did not sway all suitors to steer clear. Iamaleava took part in the first known college football holdout over his NIL contract, with Josh Heupel eventually moving off his quarterback in favor of those who were present at practice and the Vols spring game.

Analysts around the sport were curious if opposing coaches would make an example of Iamaleava, who entered the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a new home. No player is bigger than the program – especially not one with as much to prove as Iamaleava – but the 20-year-old quarterback has NFL potential assuming he found the right landing spot.

Iamaleava was reportedly linked to the likes of North Carolina and even Tulane. However, the schools which always made the most sense were close to home.

Nico Iamaleava will transfer to the UCLA Bruins, per Colin Cowherd

Iamaleava will take his talents to UCLA, where he will learn from DeShaun Foster. The Bruins finished 14th in the Big Ten last season, and went 3-6 in conference and 5-7 overall. If Iamaleava had problems with Heupel's offense at Tennessee, it is surely only going to get worse from here.

Colin Cowherd of FS1 broke the news. While he isn't normally in the newsbreaker business, Cowherd has deep ties in the Los Angeles area. In this case, we believe him.

UPDATE: Bruce Feldman confirmed Cowherd's report on Iamaleava heading for UCLA.

I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA. Family still claims it’s NOT about the 💰It’s about the @Vol_Football offense. I was not told what the Bruins are paying. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) April 16, 2025

While it's unclear if these are Iamaleava's words or Cowherd, what is most telling about Cowherd's tweet is that Iamaleava seemingly took a shot at Heupel and the Volunteers on the way out in Knoxville. Per Cowherd, Iamaleava wasn't as concerned about money, but rather the Vols offensive system. Iamaleava struggled at times last season with the majority of his touchdown passes coming against subpar competition.

Nico Iamaleava takes parting shot at Tennessee, but does it make sense?

Tennessee averaged over 440 yards per game last season, good for 15th in college football. They did have some deficiencies in the passing game, as Iamaleava struggled mightily with his accuracy against top-tier SEC opponents.

The Vols do need to find a backup plan. Currently, the likes of Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are listed as the only quarterbacks on the roster. While Heupel has maintained confidence in the duo, even he admitted that Tennessee is likely to add another passer in the portal window (as they should).

As for Iamaleava, he will be the overwhelming favorite to start at quarterback for the Bruins. Redshirt senior Joey Aguilar is currently listed as the starter, but should Iamaleava complete his paperwork and follow through on his transfer commitment, he should start.

Given what Iamaleava put Tennessee through, there will be a lot of pressure on him in the Big Ten this season.