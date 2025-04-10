Nico Iamaleava-Tennessee transfer buzz is worst-case scenario for Vols

This is the world we live in. Where's the money, Lebowski? Better yet, where's the money, Jimmy Haslam? Yes, there is a chance that Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Nico Iamaleava walks away from the program and into the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practice. This has everything to do with him actively renegotiating a new contract ahead of the 2025 college season.

On3's Pete Nakos put together a tremendously insightful post on what is going on here. You should definitely check it out when you get the chance! To simplify this as best as I can, Iamaleava's initial multi-million dollar NIL deal seems to be far below its market value. Nakos reported that Iamaleava's current deal is somewhere between $2.2 and $2.5 million for this year, a bump up from what is was.

However, recent transfer quarterbacks such as Carson Beck coming over to Miami from Georgia, and Darian Mensah linking up with Duke after his run at Tulane, are pulling in at least $3 million annually. The same principle applies to Michigan Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. While Iamaleava's first season as the starter was every bit up and down, he is probably due a new contract.

It should be noted that he apparently likes being at Tennessee and loves playing for Josh Heupel.

What are the chances that Nico Iamaleava enters the transfer portal?

Money talks and other stuff walks. I will always keep that in mind. Although Iamaleava is not a native Tennesseean by any stretch of the imagination, I find it hard to believe he would vacate his Knoxvillian throne in favor of what the transfer portal could provide. He quarterbacked the Volunteers to their first-ever trip to the College Football Playoff last season. I fully expect that they will be back next fall.

While I may have been higher on Iamaleava than my poor brain could handle last year, I would not be shocked if he leveled up as a quarterback in Heupel's system and contended for the Heisman Trophy this fall. Admittedly, we have seen stranger things happen in college football not that long ago. Beck did leave Georgia for Miami after briefly declaring for the NFL Draft. I just doubt Iamaleava will leave.

In the off chance that Iamaleava does shock the world and leaves Tennessee, Nakos did mention four other teams he was heavily recruited by coming out. While I doubt Alabama, Georgia and Miami would be serious players for him, Oregon does love itself some transfer quarterbacks. If neither Dante Moore or Austin Novosad emerge as starting-level options after spring, will Phil Knight write a check?

At this point, I would be stunned if Tennessee punts on its biggest quarterback investment to date.