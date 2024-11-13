Nihilist Josh Allen doesn’t care at all about beating Chiefs in regular season
By Quinn Everts
To Josh Allen, nothing matters... except the playoffs, apparently. When asked about his regular season success against the Kansas City Chiefs — who the Buffalo Bills will face off with this Sunday — Allen wasn't moved. "Well, I know we haven't beat them in the playoffs. And that's the only thing that kind of matters."
That's not really true, but I understand the sentiment from Allen. Without a playoff win against the mighty Chiefs, success in the regular season feels less meaningful. Even though Allen has been successful against the Chiefs in the regular season: he's 3-1 versus the Chiefs in his career, with 9 touchdowns against 2 interceptions.
Sunday's game feels like the biggest regular season matchup between Allen and Patrick Mahomes, though. Kansas City is trying to keep an undefeated season alive while Buffalo is trying to close the gap in the AFC to one game. Buffalo is scorching right now, winners of five straight after two consecutive losses.
Kansas City remains Josh Allen's biggest problem
If the Kansas City Chiefs didn't exist, it feels pretty safe to say Josh Allen would have a Super Bowl ring by now. Unfortunately, the Chiefs are very, very real, and they've stood between Josh Allen and a super bowl run three of the past four seasons. In 2020, Kansas City beat Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. In 2021 and 2023, it was the AFC Divisional round.
If there's a year in which Kansas City feels more vulnerable, it's probably not this year — the Chiefs are 9-0. But oddly, this might still be the year Buffalo has the best chance of dethroning the Chiefs just because of how well Josh Allen has played and how inconsistent the Chiefs offense has been throughout the year, despite a perfect record. Their 16-14 win against Denver last week? Not so moving.
Even if Josh Allen and the Bills do knock Kansas City from the unbeaten ranks this Sunday, don't expect Allen himself to be too happy about it. He wants a bigger prize this year.