Nikola Jokic, James Harden and the best single-game NBA stat lines of the past 10 years

The NBA is experiencing a statistical renaissance, with players regularly delivering mind-blowing performances. Just a few nights ago, Nikola Jokic put up one of the most impressive stat lines ever against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game and Kobe Bryant’s 81-point explosion remain historic, today’s level of competition is the toughest it’s ever been. That makes these modern performances even more remarkable.

From Jamal Murray’s perfect 50-piece to Luka Doncic’s miracle triple-double, we shared some of the most legendary single-game stat lines in the past decade.

Jamal Murray – February 19, 2021 - 50 PTS | 21/25 FG | 8/10 3PT | 0 FT

In one of the most efficient scoring displays ever, Jamal Murray dropped 50 points without attempting a single free throw. Shooting 84% from the field and 80% from deep, Murray’s career night against the Cavaliers was a masterpiece in pure shot-making.

Nikola Jokić – April 1, 2025 - 61 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST | 62.1% FG

It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that fans saw Jokic drop 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 20+ assists, essentially recording two 15-point triple-doubles in the same game. Two nights ago, he continued to top his historic stat lines one step further.

Jokic doesn’t play basketball — he solves it. Against Minnesota, he became the first center ever to record a 60-point triple-double. A boring night by his standards, but another defining moment in his 2024-25 MVP campaign.

Luka Dončić – January 26, 2024 - 73 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | 75.8% FG

Luka Doncic, similar to Jokic, makes basketball look easier than it is, and almost one year ago today, he accomplished such a feat when he scored 73 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists on 75.8% field-goal shooting.

On this night, Luka casually delivered the fourth-highest scoring game in NBA history while shooting over 75%. The only question left: when will he break his own record?

James Harden – January 30, 2018 - 60 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST | 4 STL | 63.3% FG

At the peak of his MVP dominance, Harden became the first player ever to record a 60-point triple-double. Sure, he took plenty of free throws, but when you drop 60-10-11, who’s counting?

Dwight Howard – March 21, 2018 - 32 PTS | 30 REB

A 30-30 game doesn’t happen often, and in 2018, Howard became the first player over 30 to do it since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1978. Say what you will about his career, but this was dominance at its finest.

Russell Westbrook – April 9, 2017 - 50 PTS | 16 REB | 10 AST | Game-Winner to Eliminate Nuggets

This wasn’t just a 50-point triple-double — it was the night Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record. Everyone knows the play by now, an inbounding Kyle Singler deals the ball to Steven Adams, who frantically looks for Westbrook on the perimeter. After making the pass and getting the shot off, Westbrook would drain a long 3-point basket to win the game and eliminate the Nuggets from playoff contention.

It truly was a perfect ending to a historic day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – December 13, 2023 - 64 PTS | 14 REB | 4 STL | 71.4% FG

The most dominant player in the league overpowered the Pacers, dropping a career-high 64 points. The game will be remembered for Giannis arguing over the game ball, but the real story was his sheer will to dominate.

Rajon Rondo – December 27, 2017 - 2 PTS | 7 REB | 25 AST

One of the best passers to enter the game, Rajon Rondo, was always known for his ability to become a true point guard. Experiencing different eras of basketball with different shifts on the way the game is played, Rondo was always one to keep his opponents on their toes.

Scoring? Overrated. Rondo’s 25-assist game was the fifth-highest in NBA history, proving that true point guards still exist.

Luka Doncic – December 27, 2022 - 60 PTS | 21 REB | 10 AST | 67.7% FG

Although it was hard not to put his name for every spot on the list, Luka Doncic was doing his best superhuman impression when it came to time with the Dallas Mavericks. It seems as if everyone does well on December 27th, because when the New York Knicks faced off against Luka Doncic, things suddenly took a turn for the worse.

Down 9 points with 33 seconds left, Luka willed the Mavericks to overtime with a miracle shot, then finished with the first 60-20-10 game ever. Absolute magic.