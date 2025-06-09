NL MVP dark horses who actually have a shot at dethroning Shohei Ohtani

Like last year's National and American League MVP races, the hierarchy is clear, at least in the eyes of oddsmakers. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge are considered massive betting favorites. Sportsbooks suggest the rest of the MLB is competing for second place on the ballot, which is warranted -- to some degree.

But nothing in this life is guaranteed, except death and taxes (sorry for getting morbid). Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game, and neither Judge nor Ohtani is an exception to this element of sports. Moreover, the Dodgers have underperformed relative to their perennial championship-contending aspirations, which could reasonably factor into the equation for the latter.

For the purpose of this writing, we'll be focusing on Ohtani, not Judge. With that said, the three players below probably won't prevent the Dodgers' franchise icon from winning a third straight MVP (one AL, two NL). Yet, given the circumstances alluded to above, they have a puncher's chance.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

NL MVP underdogs who could uncrown Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani

Kyle Tucker, OF, Chicago Cubs

Fellow Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has rightfully stolen much of the headlines in Chicago. But there was a time earlier this season when the roles were reversed, and it's not like Tucker has necessarily regressed; PCA's just ascending.

Tucker's still a top-of-the-order mainstay for a high-powered Cubs offense that leads the Majors in runs per game (5.58). He leads a club that's vying for the best record in baseball in OPS (.899) and OPS+ (159). His presence on the base paths (16 steals) mixed with the ability to hit for contact and power enables him to impact winning in multiple ways.

Should Tucker's efforts help the Cubs push for 100-plus victories and their first NL Central title since 2020, how is he not an MVP option? The three-time All-Star has come in as a prized offseason acquisition and has immediately contributed to an impressive year-over-year turnaround, which shouldn't be overlooked. On the flip side, what if the Dodgers cede their division high ground to the San Francisco Giants or San Diego Padres?

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

If the "best player, best team" argument holds any weight, Alonso at least merits being in the discussion for the 2025 NL MVP. He's been on a tear after a well-chronicled contractual stalemate that stretched into February, perhaps being fueled by it. Regardless, the "Polar Bear" has been sensational and is proving to be a huge bargain for the Mets.

Only the Detroit Tigers have a higher winning percentage than the Mets at this juncture of the season, and Alonso has been a catalyst. He's tied with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan for the NL lead in doubles (20). His 61 RBIs are tops in The Show; no one else has reached the 60-RBI threshold yet.

Alonso's batting .301/.396/.594 with 17 four-baggers and the already-referenced 61 RBIs. His outstanding .990 OPS is third in the NL, paired with the fourth-best WAR among position players (2.9). He's been what the Mets hoped Juan Soto would be when they paid him $765 million to leave the crosstown rival Yankees this past winter.

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

What if Ohtani's running mate stole MVP honors from under his nose? After all, it hasn't been that long since Freeman claimed the award himself; 2020, to be exact. The latter has five career top-five voting finishes, including two in the past three seasons (though both came before the former's inaugural Dodgers campaign).

We saw Freeman notably earn the 2024 World Series MVP over Ohtani. Who says history can't repeat itself, albeit this time in the regular season? Not to mention, the ex-Atlanta Brave was dealing with a nagging right ankle sprain he suffered in the NLDS against the Padres.

However, Freeman's ankle is ostensibly an issue that won't go away, which could derail his dark horse MVP candidacy. He recently aggravated the ankle malady that plagued him last October and has reportedly been taking several measures daily to play through it. Yet, the 35-year-old remains a force at the plate, even edging out Ohtani by some metrics.

Freeman leads the NL in batting average (.345) and is tied with Alonso and Donovan for the most doubles. He has one more RBI than Ohtani (40) and a higher on-base percentage (.414 to .388). They're the only two players in their league with a 1.000 OPS or higher, with the Japanese superstar holding a slight advantage (1.021 to 1.000).