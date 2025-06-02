Nneka Ogwumike just proved she’s not done dominating the WNBA

The Seattle Storm have elevated themselves as one of the top title contenders in the WNBA. Yes, I know it’s too early in the season to make a bold statement. However, the Storm have gotten off to a great start to this season. They have played efficiently on both ends of the floor, and their star players have led the charge in their early success.

One of those star players who has continued to shine was Nneka Ogwumike. At this stage of her career, Ogwumike can still compete at a high level. Most star players begin to slow down once they reach a later point in their career. However, Ogwumike has continued to play at an All-Star level despite being in her 14th WNBA season.

Joining the Storm in free agency in 2024 brought more life to Ogwumuke’s career. After her illustrious 12-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, it was time for a change of scenery. Ogwumike had to utilize free agency carefully. She had to join a franchise that was going to bring the best out of her and challenge her to take her game to another level. Seattle became the perfect match as they were coached by Noelle Quinn and also featured other talented players. Adding Ogwumike elevated the Storm’s chances of competing for a championship.

When building a championship team, developing chemistry takes time. While the Storm had a talented roster during the 2024 season, it came with issues both on and off the court as the team was trying to find themselves. Seattle may have had a rough beginning, but it didn’t stop Ogwumike from shining the moment she put on a jersey. She averaged 16.7 points along with 7.6 rebounds while helping the Storm clinch a playoff spot.

The Seattle Storm are taking the next step

That same momentum has carried over into this season. For the most part, the Storm have a new roster as the front office made various offseason transactions. Despite heading into training camp with a new team, the Storm had the same mindset to win. The best part of it all is that they believed in one another. They had so much confidence that point guard Skylar Diggins called this team the most talented she ever played with. As a key veteran and former champion, Ogwumike’s leadership on this team was more important than before.

It’s not an understatement to say that Nneka Ogwumike is an MVP candidate to begin the 2025 season.

Offensively, Ogwumike has continued to challenge herself in different ways to be effective. She's playing inside to find high-percentage shots as well as crash the rebounds for second-chance possessions. Ogwumike is also showing her true skill set by creating shots in the mid-range as well as spacing the floor and making 3-pointers. As the WNBA is a league that features several talented power forwards/centers, Ogwumike has to bring her best on a nightly basis. She’s shown up in every matchup this season and put her team on her back as she’s led the way to success.

It all began in Seattle’s second game of the season against the Dallas Wings. The team didn’t start the season on a positive note as they were dominated by the Phoenix Mercury on opening night. Luckily, it’s a long season with an opportunity to regroup. Ogwumike set the tone with 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead Seattle to their first win of the season. Her activity on both ends was spectacular as she continued to rebound at a high level as well as torch the Wings on offense. It was a great bounce-back performance from both Ogwumike and the Storm as they carried the momentum into their next few games.

Ogwumike was not done yet. Although the season is still young, she’s continued to be on a mission to make a statement. The next standout performance came against the conference rivals Las Vegas Aces. The matchup fans were excited for was Ogwumike against reigning MVP A’ja Wilson. Who was going to have the edge as the two went head-to-head? Ogwumike took the matchup personally and dominated with 23 points and eight rebounds on 66 percent shooting. Seattle took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they finished with a 102-82 victory on their home floor.

Currently, Nneka Ogwumike is one of the best players in the WNBA right now. What should be appreciated is her longevity. At this stage in her career, Ogwumike is playing her best basketball since her championship days with the Sparks. Her numbers back up that statement, as she’s averaging 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. There are still a lot of games left in the season, and Seattle wants to remain as one of the top teams in the WNBA. As long as Ogwumike continues her high-level play, they will be in a better position to potentially win a championship.