Nneka Ogwumike's return to the Sparks should scare the rest of the WNBA

With over a decade of leadership experience, including a championship and MVP award, Ogwumike will rejoin the franchise where she spent most of her career.

Nneka Ogwumike was one of the most veteran free agents available in the WNBA this offseason. Her 14 years of experience, including a championship, an MVP award and 10 All-Star nods, made her a hot commodity. She is one of the best leaders in the league, not only because of her wealth of experience, but also because she's spent the last 10 years as the President of the WNBPA — playing a massive role in the newest CBA negotiations. The addition of Ogwumike to any team would be like striking gold.

Ogwumike was drafted No. 1 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2012. She spent the first 12 seasons of her career in LA before signing with the Seattle Storm as a free agent in 2024. After two seasons in Seattle, she will return to the Los Angeles Sparks. Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time WNBA All-Star, ESPN broadcaster and Nneka Ogwumike's sister, confirmed Ogwumike will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks for the 2026 season.

Rumors of Ogwumike switching teams began to swirl this week when a Minnesota-based balloon company accidentally leaked her visit to the Minnesota Lynx facility. The post showed a video of blue and green balloons surrounding large letters reading "Welcome Nneka." Obviously, the internet ran with this and concluded that it must have meant she was signing with the Lynx. Ogwumike even poked fun at the situation on her own social media. But now, I guess we know it really was just a visit to Minnesota.

It was always see you later, now I’ll see you soon… pic.twitter.com/Da2xCDv4ux — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 10, 2026

Nneka Ogwumike makes the Sparks a dark horse contender

Despite being in the league for 14 seasons, Ogwumike has not slowed down at all. We can expect nothing less in year 15 — and that should scare the rest of the league. Any time a player returns to the city that drafted them, where they've had success and where fans absolutely adore them, it is almost guaranteed that the player will show out.

Across her career, Ogwumike averages 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Arguably, her best personal season in Los Angeles, besides 2016 when she won the championship and MVP, was 2023 — her final year as a Spark before the Seattle move. In 2023, Ogwumike finished the season averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

The history of Ogwumike and the Sparks is so rich. Only Lisa Leslie has played more minutes and scored more points in a Sparks jersey. Ogwumike leads the franchise in total steals and is third in total rebounds, with only Leslie and Candace Parker above her.

Last season, the Sparks finished with a 21-23 record and missed the playoffs. In 12 seasons wearing a Sparks jersey, Ogwumike only missed the playoffs in three of those seasons. She knows what it takes to win, and for a Sparks team that was seemingly in a "rebuilding" phase, her return couldn't come at a better time. She adds life back to this team.

Who will be leaving Los Angeles has become a topic of conversation now with Ogwumike's return. I suspect more than one big will sign somewhere else. Right now, it's reported that Azura Stevens might not return. I also think Dearica Hamby might explore other options. Rickea Jackson has also been at the center of some trade rumors. Right now, I suspect the Sparks will be leaning into a Cameron Brink and Nneka Ogwumike frontcourt. With a shooter like Kelsey Plum on the court as well, this Ogwumike return may have just pushed the Sparks into a real winning spot.