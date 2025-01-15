No Caitlin Clark, no problem: Unrivaled Basketball League's players worth watching
Just because Rookie of the Year phenom Caitlin Clark is sitting out of the first season of the Unrivaled Basketball League doesn't mean that the league isn't filled with star players. Thirty-six of the top WNBA players opted into the eight-week season to battle in the new 3x3 league.
The new era of women's basketball is tipping off on Jan. 17 in Miami, and the six teams have already started practices and preparing for the season to begin. At firstt the league announced that they would have 30 players in the league but since they outperformed their financial projections, they expanded it to 36 players.
It wasn't until Dec. 23 that the 36th player joined — New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. But it still left many fans disappointed by the fact that Clark did not join. It's understandable on last year's Rookie of the Year behalf as she never had a full rest from basketball in the past year. However just because she won't be playing doesn't mean there isn't plenty for new fans of women's basketball to get excited about.
Here are some of the top players to watch throughout the leagues first season:
4. Lexie Hull: Rose BC
Coming off her best year yet in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever she is a player to watch who has a unique blend of skills and a competitive edge. Hull has shown tremendous potential and watching her growth in a competitive league such as Unrivaled will be exciting as she will have a chance to face top-tier talent that challenges her to elevate her game further and step out of her comfort zone.
Last season she averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while providing a spark off the bench. But the league is giving players such as Hull a chance to shine on a different stage and experiment with new roles. Fans can look forward to seeing if Hull takes on more leadership responsibilities or expands her offensive repertoire in a setting designed for competitive balance. Throughout college, she was known for her winning mentality and high basketball IQ.
3. Angel Reese: Rose BC
As one of the most dominant rebounders in women's basketball, Reese is relentless in grabbing boards on both ends of the floor, making her an invaluable presence in the paint. Watching her work in a league with top-tier competition and more space on the floor will be a clinic on positioning and hustle.
Reese is a double-double machine. She’s incredibly effective as a scorer inside but also has a developing mid-range and perimeter game. Her ability to score in various ways keeps defenses on their toes, making her a tough matchup for anyone. As a rookie, she has shown that she thrives under pressure and isn't afraid of the spotlight that she brings in. Her trash-talking and passion for the game make her one of the most electrifying personalities in women’s basketball. Every game she plays will have dramatic moments that fans won’t want to miss.
2. Aliyah Boston: Vinyl BC
Aliyah Boston is among the game's most skilled and physical post players. Her ability to establish position, finish with touch around the rim and battle for rebounds makes her an unstoppable force in the paint. Whether scoring or defending, she's a steadfast anchor for her team. Boston is one of the most efficient scorers in the WNBA and there's every reason to think that will transfer to a 3x3 setting.
She’s a consistent rim protector and can switch on guards, showcasing her agility and versatility. Her presence alone forces opponents to rethink their offensive strategies. Just like Reese, she is a rebounding machine and a double-double threat every time she steps on the court.
1. Sabrina Ionescu: Phantom BC
Ionescu is coming off her best season as a pro, leading the Liberty to the first WNBA championship in franchise history. Unrivaled adding her as the last addition to the league was the cherry on top of this first season. Ionescu’s basketball IQ and court vision are second to none. She’s a true floor general, capable of finding teammates in the perfect position and orchestrating the offense with precision. Watching her distribute the ball is a treat for anyone who loves the art of playmaking.
Ionescu can light up the scoreboard from anywhere on the court. Whether draining deep 3s, pulling up in the midrange or attacking the rim, she’s an offensive weapon that defenses struggle to contain. Her ability to score at all three levels makes her one of the toughest players to guard and a 3x3 setting will only give her more room to operate. She also thrives in big moments and is unafraid of taking the last shot or making the game-winning play.