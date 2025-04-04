No Jimmy Butler isn't stopping the Heat from doing what they do every year

For years the Miami Heat have gone on unexpected playoff runs most notably a Finals run as an eight-seed in 2023. The Heat also made a Finals in 2020 as a five-seed. Many people rightfully credit Jimmy Butler for Miami's consistently surprising late-season runs, however, without Butler, the Heat are once again surging as the playoffs approach.

The Heat are on a six-game win streak and have the best net rating in the last 10 games. Additionally, they are coming off a 21-point win against an elite Boston Celtics squad. Let's dive into the Heat's recent stretch and what it means for the playoffs.

Remember when Miami lost 10 in a row?



NBA NET RATING

(Last five games)



1. MIAMI +21.8

2. Oklahoma City +17.2

3. BOSTON +16.8

4. Minnesota +10.7

5. Indiana +10.1



Heat in Boston Wednesday night. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) April 1, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

The Heat flipped recently flipped a switch

After the Heat traded Butler to Golden State at the deadline things looked grim. From March 5th to March 21 the Heat went on a 10-game losing streak. During this stretch, Miami posted the league's worst offense and the 29th-ranked net rating.

Nevertheless, since this brutal losing streak the Heat are on a six-game win streak. In addition to posting a league-best net rating, the Heat have the NBA's best offense and second-best defense.

All of Miami's top players have leveled up their playing over the past six games. First-time All-Star Tyler Herro is averaging 27.8 points and 5.8 assists, Bam Adebayo has been more efficient and agressive averaging 19.2 points which is an uptick from his season average of 17.7, Andrew Wiggins has only played in three of the six games but is averaging 22.7 points. Notably, all three of these players are shooting 47 percent or higher from beyond the arc Bam's 55.6 percent from 3 on three attempts per game is especially impressive.

Furthermore, role players Pelle Larsson, Alec Burks, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson are all shooting above 40 percent from 3-point land. The Heat's 3-point shooting has been a staple to their playoff success, if they keep shooting at an elite rate they will be a tough matchup in the playoffs.

Where the Heat stack up in the East

With a 35-41 record the Heat are ninth in the East and are just a game behind the Atlanta Hawks. Given that the Hawks aren't fully healthy without Jalen Johnson and the Magic's lack of shooting Miami could pull off an upset in the Play-In. Depending on how the seeding shakes out the Heat could even be the seventh seed.

While the Heat, won't beat the Celtics or Cavaliers in the first round Miami could give them a challenging series. The Heat's playoff experience, defense, and shooting will always make them a tough out in playoff setting. Herro and Bam are All-Star level players making the Jimmy loss less significant. Erik Spoelstra's elite coaching will also always be an advantage.

An interesting wrinkle is that the Heat's pick is top-14 protected so it could be in the organization's best interest to lose in the Play-In. Nevertheless, players will always give it their all and the Heat's recent stretch shows they don't need Butler to be successful.