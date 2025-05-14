No one can question Pacers after second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals berth

After snapping a decade-long Eastern Conference Finals drought, the Indiana Pacers return to the NBA's final four for a second straight season.

It appeared that the Pacers were going to play with their food in Game 5 of their second-round matchup against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. They looked lethargic and were down 12 at the end of the first frame. Nonetheless, Indiana settled in to rally back and eliminate its Central Division rival on the road.

Skeptics will tell you the Pacers have benefited from injuries during their past two playoff runs, including this series versus a banged-up Cleveland squad. But regardless of the outside noise, Indy keeps chugging along, clinching back-to-back Conference Finals trips. They've reached a point where it's getting harder to support claims of them, and more specifically, All-Star floor general Tyrese Haliburton, being fraudulent.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers confirmed status as legit NBA title contenders with second straight Eastern Conference Finals trip

Make no mistake: This Pacers team is freaking good. Sure, they've had some luck in the health department (while their opponents haven't), but this is nothing new. Playoff basketball is a war of attrition; it's survival of the fittest, and only the strong survive.

But despite injuries to their foes' best players, the Pacers still have to go out there and take care of business. The added pressure of being expected to beat a battered and bruised group is never easy to handle. Yet, Indiana continuously finds ways to win in these situations, which is a testament to future Hall of Fame head coach Rick Carlisle.

Yes, the Pacers faced a compromised Milwaukee Bucks club in consecutive postseasons. Indy didn't have to worry about two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in their Round 1 clash last year. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard also missed a couple of contests due to right Achilles tendinitis. Plus, the latter tore his left Achilles in the 2025 best-of-seven bout following an expedited return from deep vein thrombosis.

Moreover, four of Cleveland's top contributors, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter, all dealt with an ailment. They either played through it or were forced to sit out. However, the Pacers left no doubt, securing a 4-1 series victory to send them packing.

Since Jan. 1 (excluding the playoffs), the Pacers had the fourth-most wins in the Association. They ranked seventh in offense, ninth in defense and sixth in net rating. The sample size has been large enough to buy the hype, and they now have a pair of Conference Finals appearances to support it.