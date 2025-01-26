No one is happier about Dyami Brown fumble than Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown has been one of the breakout stars of these NFL playoffs so far, putting up a combined 11 catches for 187 yards and a score in his team's two wins over the Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, his emergence hit a bit of a snag early in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he coughed up a fumble at the end of a reception midway through the first quarter.
The underdog Commanders knew coming in that they'd have to play a near-perfect game to have a chance of upsetting Philly, and a hot start would be crucial. Brown's fumble put them behind the 8-ball early, leading to a second Saquon Barkley touchdown and a 14-3 deficit. And outside of southeastern Pennsylvania, no one was happier than Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown must be loving Dyami Brown's fumble vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game
The Brown-St. Brown beef goes back years, ever since the former was taken a full round ahead of the latter in the 2021 NFL Draft. As St. Brown blossomed into a Pro Bowler in Detroit, he made sure to kep track of all the receivers taken ahead of him — and he paid special attention to Brown.
"You know the draft. It is what it is. Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown. I don’t know how many catches he had—you guys can probably tell me that—or how many yards he had, but I don’t forget things like that. I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m gonna give every team hell…I didn’t see him in the game much."
Brown, in turn, bookmarked those words. And when he put up 98 yards in Washington's upset win over the Lions in the Divisional Round, he could only wait a day or two before taking a victory lap via Instagram.
Granted, Brown still has the ultimate bragging rights here; his team won the game, and St. Brown is watching from home this weekend. But, especially if Washington winds up losing on Sunday, you can bet that St. Brown will have something to say about it.