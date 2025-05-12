No one understands why this slumping Red Sox vet keeps dodging the axe

Entering spring training, David Hamilton was one of several Boston Red Sox players who were in the running to be the team's Opening Day second baseman. He wound up losing out on the competition to Kristian Campbell but made the team regardless as a bench player. While that made sense at the time, his struggles this season have Red Sox fans wondering how he's still on their active roster.

Chances are, in a 26-man roster, not all 26 players will perform well, especially when the Red Sox are dealing with some position player injuries and have had to dig into their depth.

Keeping a struggling player around is fine in the right circumstance, but it's hard to justify Hamilton having as long of a leash as he seems to have.

Red Sox should consider sending David Hamilton down

Hamilton has appeared in 19 games for the Red Sox this season and is slashing .146/.180/.229 with one home run and three RBI. He has stolen five bases and is a solid defender in the middle infield, but his bat has been non-existent.

Hamilton has never been known for his bat, but among the 353 players with at least 50 plate appearances this season, he ranks 348th with a WRC+ of 6. He has statistically been one of the worst hitters in the sport this season, and yet, his roster spot appears to be completely safe.

Hamilton can pinch run and maybe be a defensive replacement on occasion, but he should never be starting a game. Given that, it's really hard to justify rostering a player who has no business starting on a team that hopes to be contending for a postseason berth.

What makes matters worse is that Hamilton is occupying a roster spot that several better players can conceivably have. I get that the opportunity for Marcelo Mayer to play regularly might not be there, but why not promote a guy like Vaughn Grissom, who might be able to add a bit more offensive firepower? They did trade Chris Sale for him after all.

Again, he has his uses and has been a productive player in the past, but it's really hard to justify the Red Sox keeping him on their active roster, especially when he can be optioned to the minors without having to clear waivers.