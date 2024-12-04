3 Noah Fifita transfer destinations to save QB from crumbling Arizona, revive career
Reports indicate that standout quarterback Noah Fifita has entered the transfer portal, although this remains unconfirmed. However, it would make sense if that did end up being the case for the Arizona Wildcats signal-caller.
As a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining, Fifita's immense talent and potential have been overshadowed by a frustrating season under new head coach Brent Brennan. Despite a breakout campaign in 2023, where he earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors with 2,869 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, his production took a dip this season. While his yardage improved to 2,958, his touchdown-to-interception ratio faltered to 18 and 12, respectively.
Fifita decided to stay at Arizona following the departure of Jedd Fisch last year, expressing his interest in playing another year alongside star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. However, with McMillan now headed to the draft and Arizona faltering under Brennan, it wouldn't be wrong for Fifita to look for new opportunities elsewhere.
3. USC Trojans
USC quarterback Miller Moss has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He went 4-5 as the starter this year and was eventually passed up for redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiva in the final three games of the regular season.
The Trojans seem to be on a collapse under head coach Lincoln Riley and they need to revive the program quickly. Fifita is from southern California and could look to move back closer to home for his remaining two years of eligibility.
2. Miami Hurricanes
Fifita was recruited by Miami coming out of high school but never received an offer from them. Now that Cam Ward will be leaving for the NFL at the end of the season as a top draft pick, Miami needs another strong quarterback to help lead their offense in 2025. Currently ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff Top 25, they are likely to just miss out on a shot at a national championship.
Miami relied on the transfer portal last offseason to bring Ward in from Washington State, they could do the same this offseason with a quarterback like Fifita. Head coach Mario Cristobal is a strong recruiter surrounded by a hot talent pool in South Florida, he could easily provide Fifita with the right tools to succeed.
1. Washington Huskies
Will Rogers will be gone at the end of this season, leaving Washington in search of stability under center. While it may be a long shot, Washington could emerge as a potential landing spot for Noah Fifita as he looks to reignite his career. Reuniting with Head Coach Jedd Fisch, who coached Fifita for two years at Arizona, could provide the perfect environment for a fresh start.
Although Fisch has emphasized that freshman quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is the future of Huskies football, adding Fifita could bring valuable veteran experience to the roster. His presence could offer mentorship for Williams while providing Washington with an experienced option at quarterback as they transition into another new era.