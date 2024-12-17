Nolan Arenado won't be the Cardinals Opening Day 3B whether he wants to be or not
By Austin Owens
After three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, superstar Nolan Arenado has had enough of minimal team success. Arenado has made it clear that he prefers to wear the uniform of a contender. He has went as far to say that he will be willing to switch positions to make this happen.
Earlier this week, the news broke that Arenado had said he would wave his no-trade clause for six different teams. These teams consist of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadephia Phillies, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. While the Red Sox and Angels may not necessarily be contenders next season, they may have the most room to take on most if not all of Arenado's contract which runs through the 2027 season.
Making a deal involving Arenado is going to be difficult for the Cardinals as they know what he is worth and want to make sure they are receiving a proper return in any transaction. Whether they deal him or not, it sounds like the Cardinals are preparing for a future without Arenado at the hot corner.
Cardinals plan at third base in 2025 revealed
It was reported on X that Derrick Goold, a writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has revealed the Cardinals plan at third base for this upcoming season.
This statement indicates that St. Louis is considering all options to move Nolan Arenado prior to the start of the 2025 season. The alternative would be to move Arenado across the diamond and let him play first, while Paul Goldschmidt turns into a full-time DH but taking a four-time Gold Glove Award winner off the field would be diabolical.
Gorman has struggled at the plate through his first three big league seasons but the Cardinals organization sees something in him that seems like the right fit for their future plans. Given the plan the Cardinals have in place, it would not be shocking to see Arenado traded very soon but where he will end up remains a question mark.