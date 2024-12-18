Nolan Arenado found the funniest way to get revenge on Cardinals and John Mozeliak
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals front office executive John Mozeliak has painted us a word picture all winter long. The Cards are a team in transition, though they refuse to use the word rebuild. No, this is a retool, meaning the Cardinals will build around their young roster while trading proven veterans like Nolan Arenado (and perhaps Sonny Gray).
That plan had its first hitch on Wednesday thanks to Arenado, as the Cardinals third baseman would not approve a trade to the Houston Astros. The Astros could use a first base upgrade, especially after acquiring Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade. Unfortunately for Houston, while Arenado is willing to move positions when called upon, he does not want to play for the Astros. I do not know why, and no responsible journalist has reported his thinking.
Nolan Arenado puts the Cardinals and John Mozeliak in a tough position
Arenado has also been linked to the Yankees and Dodgers. New York traded for Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, and appears to have an answer at first base as a result. The Dodgers offers have been subpar thus far. The Cardinals are between a rock and a hard place.
"[Having Arenado remain a Cardinal] is a possibility, but I'm not sure that puts us where we want to be," Mozeliak said during the MLB Winter Meetings. "From a financial standpoint of trying to move our payroll, there are certainly other ways to do that, but [dealing Arenado] would be a big help. It's financial, but it also creates a runway for someone else."
Keeping Arenado for another year would force the Cardinals to spend money on a veteran, which is something they don't want to do. St. Louis is getting younger and investing in their farm system. Prospects like Masyn Winn and Nolan Gorman has big-league games under their belt. Tink Hence should receive a call-up this season. Help is on the way.
However, Arenado was acquired...not all that long ago, and he was meant to be a symbol of what's to come in St. Louis. Unfortunately for Mozeliak, he instead is a sign of a broken era of the front office's making. I don't blame him for not wanting to play in Houston. I do blame the Cardinals for putting their fanbase in this awkward position.