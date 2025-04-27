Nolan Arenado sends strong message to John Mozeliak after Cardinals' walk-off win

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a walk-off home run to defeat the rival Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Arenado sent those who remained at Busch Stadium into a frenzy, and rightly so. Arenado had a rough 2024 season, but has been much better so far in 2025. Ideally, his walk-off blast on Saturday can serve as a turning point not just for the veteran third baseman, but also this Cardinals team.

Nolan Arenado walks it off for the @Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/JS3UwQJZ6G — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2025

St. Louis lacks any real direction. In the offseason, John Mozeliak promised to offload much of the Cards veteran talent, with Arenado being an obvious outlier. Mozeliak tried to trade Arenado on several occasions, and had a deal with the Houston Astros in place before the 34-year-old nixed it entirely. With Chaim Bloom taking charge shortly, it's unclear where Arenado stands with the front office. For now, he is focused on one thing only – rebounding from a disappointing 2024 season and helping the Cardinals win baseball games.

“I just feel like I still have a lot left in me in this game, and sooner or later I’m going to be done playing and I just want to keep going because I feel like I can do a lot of great things,” Arenado said postgame. “That’s what I’m still chasing. When I feel like I can’t [accomplish greatness], I probably just won’t play [any] more, but I feel like I still can. I’m still trying to get comfortable and fix some things, but I’m still chasing that.”

Nolan Arenado is chasing the player he once was with the St. Louis Cardinals

Arenado is chasing his own shadow, to some extent. He may never be the player he once was, especially while he was with the Rockies and early in his Cardinals tenure. That doesn't mean he isn't a valuable asset, whether that be in St. Louis or elsewhere come the MLB trade deadline. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol marveled at Arenado's accomplishments following another St. Louis victory.

“Hall of Famer for a reason, and he’s one of the best at it on both sides of the baseball,” Marmol told reporters. “He’s going to continue to show that he’s determined to [be great offensively and defensively].”

Arenado is a Hall-of-Fame talent, even at his current price tag. While the Cardinals may not be willing to pay out the remainder of his contract, perhaps another suitor will. Either way, his on-field exploits so far this season prove he has plenty left to give.