Notable Dodgers World Series roster omission can’t be happy with Dave Roberts
The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees is going to be ultra-competitive. The difference between these two teams is razor thin with just about everybody being split on who's going to take home the World Series title.
The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, alongside a plethora of other talented players who are performing very well this postseason. The Yankees have Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton leading their roster.
But, oftentimes, bullpens can be the difference between the two teams in the World Series. In a seven-game series, you have to win the games that you lead after seven or eight innings. Blowing saves and losing leads will cost a team the championship.
In a recent "Tale of the Tape" article, I gave the Dodgers the edge in the relief pitching category. They have Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia and Evan Phillips who have all been incredible in clutch situations this October. But in a shocking move, Los Angeles will be without one of their best bullpen arms.
RHP Evan Phillips left off Dodgers World Series roster in shocking move
Here's the Dodgers' full postseason roster. See if you can identify the pitcher that's missing.
For those that haven't figured it out yet, it's the right-handed pitcher, Evan Phillips. Phillips said yesterday that he was experiencing "arm fatigue" as he put it, during his most recent appearance in Game 6. But he also claimed that he wasn't too worried about it and that he should be good to go. Now, a day later, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers have left Phillips off the roster and they certainly have some explaining to do.
Phillips led the Dodgers with 18 saves this season, posting a 3.62 ERA, 3.28 FIP and a 1.19 WHIP along the way. During the postseason, he hasn't operated as the team's closer, but he's still been heavily relied on in the clutch, where he's excelled.
Across 6.2 innings in five appearances, Phillips has allowed three hits, three walks and no runs while registering three holds and two wins. The Dodgers are 5-0 in postseason games that Phillips has appeared in.
But, heading into the most important seven games of the season, the Dodgers will be without him unless something drastic changes. It's not a good sign that Phillips indicated that he was okay, yet Roberts left him off the roster.
I think the loss of Phillips might change the bullpen category of the "Tale of the Tape" to sway in favor of the New York Yankees.