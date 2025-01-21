Notable MLB players eligible for 2026 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot and predictions
In just a matter of hours, we'll find out which players the Baseball Writers’ Association of America deemed worthy of spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
For now, Ichiro Suzuki and C.C. Sabathia are going to be first-ballot Hall of Famers, and deservingly so. The only question about Ichiro is whether he'll be the second unanimous Hall of Famer selected. As of this writing, he's at 100 percent on Ryan Thibodaux's Hall of Fame tracker. Billy Wagner is trending towards getting in on his final chance on the ballot, which is also well-deserved for one of the best relievers in MLB history.
Once the Class of 2025 is announced, attention will begin to shift toward the 2026 BBWAA Hall of Fame Ballot. That ballot will include several big names, but none as big as Ichiro or Sabathia.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Notable players set to be eligible for 2026 HOF ballot
Cole Hamels, Ryan Braun, Edwin Encarnacion, Matt Kemp, Nick Markakis, Hunter Pence
The biggest names entering their first years of eligibility are Cole Hamels and Ryan Braun. Those two players are likely the only ones with any sort of realistic shot at making the Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, it's hard to see either crossing the finish line.
Hamels, a four-time All-Star, was one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game for a prolonged period and was, for the most part, an excellent postseason performer as well. He was the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2008. Unfortunately, he never finished higher than fifth in the Cy Young voting, and didn't have incredible peak years or longevity. He might squeak in at some point, but it's tough to envision him getting in on the first ballot.
Ryan Braun has an MVP under his belt, was an MVP finalist two other times, and was the National League's Rookie of the Year as well. He's also a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger winner. He slashed .296/.358/.891 in 14 seasons, and he was rock solid in the postseason as well. The problem, of course, is that Braun was busted, suspended, and later admitted to using PED's. Braun would be a fringe case without PED's. As we've seen with guys like Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Alex Rodriguez aren't getting in, Braun stands little to no chance.
2026 HOF predictions: No first-ballot HOF, but others squeak in
The only chance this 2026 class has at a first-ballot Hall of Famer is if Cole Hamels gets in, but that's extremely unlikely. As disappointing as the lack of first-ballot players might be, that doesn't mean nobody will get in.
Carlos Beltran is currently on pace to get in, but his candidacy could go either way. If he doesn't get in this time around, he almost certainly will in 2026. Beltran undoubtedly has Hall of Fame numbers, but his candidacy is stained somewhat due to his involvement in the Houston Astros 2017. If he doesn't get in this time around, expect him to do so in 2026.
Another player with a legitimate shot of getting in next year is Andruw Jones, arguably the best defensive outfielder ever. Jones, a 10-time Gold Glover, also launched 434 home runs and was an All-Star five times. He isn't trending as a likely insertion this year, but with 2026 being his ninth year on the ballot, perhaps some voters will sense some urgency with the need to vote Andruw in. An argument can (and should) be made that he should've been in by now.