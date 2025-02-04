Nothing to see here: Umpire in midst of gambling scandal called consequential Astros perfect game

🚨PERFECT GAME🚨

Umpire: Pat Hoberg

Final: Phillies 2, Astros 5#RingTheBell // #LevelUp#PHIvsHOU // #HOUvsPHI#Postseason



More stats for this game 👇https://t.co/Ic52HanqPA pic.twitter.com/ZfTCNpLU5y