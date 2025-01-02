Notre Dame walk-on officially has the coolest jersey in college football for CFP
In all likelihood, any college football fans watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish compete in the College Football Playoff probably won't hear the name of cornerback Charles Du called. That was the case in the First Round against Indiana, likely the case for the Sugar Bowl against Georgia, and would probably be so moving forward as well.
After all, Du is a walk-on defensive back for Marcus Freeman's team who, by any account that I can find, hasn't seen the field in the 2024 season. And yet, the junior at Notre Dame has something in the College Football Playoff that no other player in the 12-team field can boast: No one has a better jersey than Du.
Du, who was born in Beijing, China before attending high school in California, has the unique honor on the back of his Notre Dame CFP jersey that his name is written using the traditional Chinese characters rather than the English language. It's an absolutely perfect touch for Du to be able to honor his heritage with the Fighting Irish while on the biggest stage in the sport.
Notre Dame CB Charles Du's jersey for CFP is next level awesome
What makes Du's Chinese character jersey all the more fantastic is the fact that we would only see it with Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. The program's regular-season jerseys don't have players' names on the back of the uniform — that's an honor that they reserve only for the postseason. So it's not only unique but a rare sight given the program he plays for.
Du isn't the first player of Chinese lineage to have Chinese characters on the back of his jersey. Former Arizona State running back Jackson He, who was from Shaoguan, Guangdong, China before also attending high school in California, also had his native written language on the back of his jersey during his three years with the Sun Devils.
However, we've never seen such a tremendous personal touch for a Chinese player on a stage as big as the College Football Playoff. And while we likely won't see Du on the field for Notre Dame, he can hold it over everyone else on the Fighting Irish roster that he has the best jersey in the program and in the sport as a whole.