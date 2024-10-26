Notre Dame puts MetLife Stadium tenants to shame after sinking Navy
By Austen Bundy
No. 12 Notre Dame announced to the college football world that it has fully recovered from its early-season loss to Northern Illinois, brutally bombarding No. 24 Navy 51-14 in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday.
The classic rivalry game was held at MetLife Stadium, home of the NFL's New York Giants and Jets. It was the 97th edition and entering the matchup, carried College Football Playoff implications.
Navy, now 6-1, likely sits on the outside of the playoff bubble for the remainder of the season thanks to the Irish beatdown. The boys from South Bend, Indiana can practically punch their ticket into the expanded 12-team format with another ranked win on their resume.
Notre Dame now owns MetLife Stadium after its offensive explosion, them's the rules
The most interesting statistic to come out of Saturday's game is how impressive Notre Dame's offense was in the win.
The Irish scored seven touchdowns on the day (offense and defense), something the residents of MetLife stadium haven't accomplished at all this year.
In fact, the New York Jets have scored five touchdowns over the course of three total home games this year. The Giants have only scored a measly single touchdown over four total home games.
Notre Dame's defense also forced six turnovers against Navy on Saturday, something the Jets (1) and Giants (3) haven't come close to doing this year either.
The craziest thing about it all too, Saturday was technically a home game for Navy. So, Notre Dame went into an NFL stadium and dominated "on the road." With all the crowd noise it might as well have been called Notre Dame Stadium East.
Granted, it's a lot harder to score and force turnovers in the NFL and Notre Dame was playing a Navy team that clearly crumbled under the pressure from the jump.