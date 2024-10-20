Notre Dame is simply biding its time to sneak into the College Football Playoff
After losing to Northern Illinois in one of the most shocking upsets of the college football season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish appeared as if their chances of getting into the 12-team College Football Playoff had dwindled nearly completely. But as the season has worn on, that is looking to be less so the case.
Since losing to the Huskies in a buy game, Notre Dame has been cruising. They've won five straight games after Saturday's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech and only one has been by less than double digits, a 31-24 win over Louisville. The offense has improved behind Duke transfer Riley Leonard and his turnover troubles, though not eliminated, have been far less costly and less frequent as well.
Of course, Notre Dame is at a disadvantage in the 12-team Playoff as an independent, meaning the Irish aren't eligible for one of the five automatic qualifier spots. But with what they've done and the resumé they've built and continue to build, Marcus Freeman's team is now looking like they might walk comfortably into the field with an at-large bid.
Notre Dame CFP hopes very much alive with wins, strength of schedule increasing
Two things are working in the Irish's favor as they try to earn an at-large College Football Playoff berth. For one, their remaining strength of schedule has only continued to grow. While games against two service academies, Army and Navy, may have looked like walkovers to begin the year, that is now two Top 25 games on the schedule for Notre Dame, starting with the Midshipmen in Week 9.
Beyond that, while the season finale against USC is looking less like a resumé booster, the season opener wherein the Irish bested Texas A&M now looks more impressive with each passing week. The Aggies are already bowl-eligible and, moreover, look like a CFP contender themselves.
With those two major factors along with the fact that, even with the hot starts of Army and Navy, Notre Dame will be favored in each of their remaining five games, an 11-1 finish for the Fighting Irish is absolutely possible. And if they get to that point with losses piling up across the country, that could be well good enought to get Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff.