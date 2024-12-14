Notre Dame vs. Indiana tickets: Cheapest, most expensive tickets to attend 1st round
When it comes to College Football Playoff matchups, Notre Dame vs. Indiana would have been incredibly bold to predict before the 2024 season started. It's what we've got though and the state of Indiana couldn't be more pumped for it.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish are hosting the No. 10 Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend on Dec. 20. It's the only CFP matchup between teams from the same state.
Any CFP matchup should cost a pretty penny to snag a ticket, but for this one, it's more like a silver dollar.
Notre Dame vs. Indiana ticket prices for the College Football Playoff
Cheapest ticket: $415 each
The minimum get-in price for the first round matchup is $415 on StubHub, as of Dec. 13. That's to sit in the nosebleeds above the northwest corner of the endzone.
The cheapest ticket in the lower bowl will run you $460 to sit behind the east endzone.
Feel like sitting in the loge section? Get ready to shell out more than $3,000 per ticket. Yeah.
Most expensive ticket: $24,201 each
Got $24k to blow? Then congrats, you can afford the most expensive ticket in the house. That would be for a seat at the 20 yard-line behind the Notre Dame bench.
There are many more tickets in similar spots in the $2,000 to $3,000 range, so it's not clear if the person listing that ticket really wants it to get sold. But hey, you never know.
The fact remains, it'll run fans of Notre Dame or Indiana about $1,000 or more for two tickets to the biggest game of the year for either team. And if you want to spend about a year's tuition on tickets, you can find a way to do that too.
All that's clear here is that the CFP is the hottest ticket in the state of Indiana this December.