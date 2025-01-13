Notre Dame's offensive line worry for National Championship game has a silver lining
By John Buhler
At this point of the season, mental toughness may determine who wins the College Football Playoff between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State. Football is a game defined by injuries, but how you respond to adversity shows what kind of a team you really are. For Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have the longest active winning streak, but need only one more to have its best season in several decades.
In the lead-up to their national title bout with Ohio State in Atlanta, the Fighting Irish know they will be without starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Notre Dame's Orange Bowl victory over Penn State. Graduate senior Tosh Baker filled in for Knapp for the better part of the semifinal. What's more: Guard Rocco Spindler also suffered an injury against the Nittany Lions.
But what if I told you this was not the end of the world for Notre Dame vs. the vaunted pass rush of Ohio State? That's because previously injured tackle Charles Jagusah came into the game vs. Penn State to replace the injured Spindler. Prior to getting hurt during training camp, Jagusah was slated to be the Notre Dame's starting left tackle. The reinforcements he will provide will surely be a big boost.
Ohio State may be the more talented of the two teams, but Notre Dame might have the mental edge.
Charles Jagusah's return could not come at a better time for Notre Dame
Whether Jagusah replaces Spindler, serves as a swing tackle or straight-up takes over for the injured Knapp, his return is so incredibly important for Notre Dame's chances of winning their first national title since the late 1980s. The Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Texas was won and lost in the trenches, with Ohio State's edge rushers just too much for the Texas offensive line to fully contain.
One thing that Georgia and Penn State learned the hard way going up against Notre Dame is that you cannot make the Fighting Irish offense one-dimensional. Riley Leonard will not allow it. Better yet, Marcus Freeman will not allow it. Notre Dame does just enough in the passing game to allow Leonard the opportunity to extend plays with his legs as the mobile dual-threat. Slowing him down is hard.
Ultimately, Notre Dame is not going to have all that many advantages over Ohio State heading into next Monday night's showdown in Atlanta. One of the few things they have working in their favor is their offensive line may not be as banged up as the Buckeyes'. That may not be enough to propel Notre Dame to a national championship, but it could decide how close the game could shake out.
Jagusah being able to contribute this late into the season is only a positive for Notre Dame right now.