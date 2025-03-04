Nottingham Forest player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Ipswich?

Both Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town have bigger fish to fry than an FA Cup fifth-round tie. Forest is chasing Champions League qualification, and Ipswich is fighting to stay in the Premier League. This was reflected in both teams resting many of their top players for this fixture. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side eventually scraped through on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The Tricky Trees will face Brighton in the quarterfinals.

Nottingham Forest–Ipswich Town FA Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the Nottingham Forest players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Matz Sels (GK): 8

Sels made a great save to deny Ipswich captain Sam Morsey's effort from range. However, he was beaten by George Hirst's header from a corner. The goalkeeper made amends by saving Jack Taylor's kick in the shootout, which sent Forest through to the next round.

Ola Aina (RB): 6

Defended well and got forward when it was the right time to do so. However, he could have done better to stop Hirst from scoring.

Morato (CB): 7

Morato filled in well for Nikola Milenkovic. Despite being booked, Morato did well when Liam Delap came on for Ipswich. However, the defender was fortunate that he did not get another booking for a strong challenge on Delap.

Murillo (CB): 7

Partnered Morato well at the back, Murillo was accomplished in possession also. It was not his man, but Murillo could have organised his defenders better when allowing Hirst the space to score Ipswich's goal.

Alex Moreno (LB): 6

He was solid but was replaced by Neco Williams before extra time. Williams scored in the shootout and will likely continue as Forest's main left-back.

Midfielders

Ibrahim Sangare (CDM): 7

Sangare flashed his header across the face of the goal early on. He put in a disciplined performance but was replaced by the more attack-minded Morgan Gibbs-White soon after Forest conceded. Gibbs-White made no mistake in the shootout.

Ryan Yates (CDM): 8

Yates headed in from Anthony Elanga's cross to equalise for Forest. The captain then thought he had put his side ahead, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Danilo (CAM): 5

Put in a somewhat subdued performance and was taken off for Elliot Anderson after Ipswich took the lead. Anderson made an instant impact and scored his penalty.

Forwards

Callum Hudson-Odoi (RW): 8

Hudson-Odoi has not played for England since 2019. However, he put in an impressive performance with the new Three Lions manager, Thomas Tuchel, in the stands. Tuchel knows all about Hudson-Odoi from their Chelsea days. The winger hit the crossbar late in normal time, which should have meant an earlier finish. This would have been great for Forest as they play Manchester City in the early kick-off this Saturday. Hudson-Odoi also scored Forest's fifth penalty.

Taiwo Awoniyi (CF): 6

Awoniyi struggled to get involved and was taken off for Chris Wood late on. The New Zealander got Forest off the mark in the shootout.

Anthony Elanga (LW): 8

Elanga's crosses were exceptional, and it was his ball that Yates scored from. The Swede now has nine assists in all competitions this season. He would have been disappointed that no one scored from one of his corners, though.

Substitutes