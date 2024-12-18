Now we know why the Braves haven't made any huge trades this winter
By Quinn Everts
Atlanta Braves fans have been metaphorically poking their team with a stick for the past few weeks, asking when it will jump into the free agent market and make a splash.
So far, the biggest move the Braves have made is... a lack of a move; Max Fried signed with the Yankees on a massive, 8-year deal. So why hasn't Atlanta thrown money at any free agents yet? Part of that may have to do with prospects who should be ready to contribute in 2025; it's a risky proposition, but Atlanta's recent string of developing young players makes it not feel quite as volitile.
Braves catching prospect Drake Baldwin mashed at AAA
Although he doesn't crack the MLB Top 100 prospects, catcher Drake Baldwin had a mightily impressive hitting profile last year in AAA, and despite interest from other teams, Atlanta doesn't seem to be in a rush to move him. Instead, he might play a major role on the 2025 Braves.
His slashing line was as impressive as his advanced hitting stats, tool; Baldwin hit .298 /.407 /.484 in 2024 for the Gwinnett Stripers.
In-house prospects aren't as exciting as top-end free agents, but Atlanta is high on the guys it has within the system, which might make them hesitate on long-term free agent deals. Braves fans certainly wouldn't mind a little bit of both, though.
Nacho Alvarez and Hurston Waldrep could be on the roster as well
Baldwin is the sneaky good prospect in the Braves organization, but Alvarez and Waldrep are the top 100 prospects who could make the consistent leap to the bigs in 2025 as well. Both guys had a sip of coffee in the bigs in 2024, but neither was long enough to get an idea of what kind of prospects they are.
Being high on their prospects might not be the reason Braves fans want to hear why no big moves have happened yet, but it could explain the relative quiet from a team hoping for a bounce back in 2025.