NWSL Finals Preview: Orlando has a slight edge over Washington in thrilling matchup
The Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will clash again in the NWSL Finals on Saturday at 7:00 EST. In a rematch of the NWSL Shield game, the two top teams all season have fittingly found their way back to the top for the finals.
Let's look at how both teams got to this spot and what to expect from these finals.
Orlando Pride has top-end star power
The Orlando Pride have emerged as a top team this season, after having a double-digit winning streak, potential league MVP players in Marta and Barbara Banda, the Pride have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. They earned the No. 1 seed in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with 18 wins, two losses, and six ties.
Orlando played the No. 8 Chicago Red Stars in the first round of the NWSL playoffs, cruising past them 4-1. They then had a close game against the No. 4 KC Current, ultimately coming out on top, 3-2.
Since joining the league several years ago, the Pride have never had a season as successful as this one. A large reason is their head coach, Seb Hines, who just won the Coach of the Year award.
Washington Sprit
The Spirit have also had a strong season. They are solid in all areas on the pitch. From forward to midfield, the backline and goalkeeper have all come up big in their own ways.
Washington also has another MVP hopeful on its roster, Trinity Rodman. This season, Washington was the second seed in the playoffs and reached the finals after coming from behind to beat No. 7 Bay FC 2-1. They then knocked off reigning champions Gotham FC in a penalty shootout.
When the Spirit last played Orlando in the Shield game, Orlando won 2-0, but the Spirit were without Rodman. Her health makes this Championship feel drastically different than the previous one.
Final Prediction
This game has plenty of exciting storylines. The matchup of Marta and Banda versus Rodman supplies the star power. There is undeniable scoring prowess — these teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in the league in goals scored — and an excellent goalie holding down the back for the Spirit in Aubrey Kingsbury. Physicality is to be expected every time players go for the ball, or try to keep the opposing team out on corners or other critical scoring chances.
There is also a lot at stake, potentially more for Orlando than Washington. Marta, a storied midfielder for the Brazilian National Team, captains Orlando. She retired from international play after winning a Silver Medal at the Olympics over the summer, and the clock is ticking on her club career. Could this be the trophy missing from her illustrious trophy case? After having their best season ever, coming up short here would be painful for the Pride.
The Spirit are looking to get their third Championship trophy, which would tie them with Portland for most championships in league history. Above that, they are a younger team with something to prove. Orlando is older and more experienced.
Regardless of the outcome, this final should be a great way to cap off the most succesful season the NWSL has had.