NWSL news: KC Current locks up Chawinga, Thompson sisters sign ACFC extensions and more
NWSL news: 2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga is not going anywhere, as KC Current extends the forward through 2028
Don't worry National Women's Soccer League fans, the Malawian sensation who took the league by storm last year is remaining loyal to the Kansas City Current.
Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, who was under contract with KC through the end of the 2025 campaign has penned a new three-year extension, meaning she will remain in teal and red through the 2028 season. With several significant departures from the NWSL, such as Kerolin and Naomi Girma, confirmed recently, this is important news not only for the Current but for the league as a whole. One of the world's most dynamic forward threats will continue to hone her craft in this rapidly growing North American top-flight.
"Securing Temwa’s long-term future in Kansas City was a significant priority this offseason,” said KC's general manager Caitlin Carducci via the club's press release. "She had an amazing debut season, but both Temwa and our club feel that we are just getting started in reaching our potential together. We’re excited to see her wearing the Current crest for years to come.”
The 26-year-old came to KC last January following four professional seasons with Wuhan Jianghan University F.C. in the Chinese Super League. She put on a goal-scoring clinic during her entire time there. That continued in the U.S. In 25 matches played for the Midwest side in 2024, Chawinga tallied 20 goals -- a league record -- and managed to dish out five assists. She was can't miss television for months. The speed and ease at which she was able to find the back of the net was something to behold.
She finished the season with at least one goal in 14 out of her last 16 games, including the postseason. Chawinga was just in a completely different league to the rest. Her 20 non-penalty goals were seven more than any other player across the NWSL.
There's no telling what the encore this upcoming season will look like. If I had to guess, Chawinga will be looking to break her own records.
NWSL news: Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are staying put in the City of Angels despite interest from European outfits
Siblings Alyssa and Gisele Thompson are living the dream -- playing professional soccer alongside each other for the club that represents the city they call home. This reality is going to carry on, as the two both inked new contracts with Angel City FC through the 2028 campaign.
The Los Angeles outfit made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Alyssa's deal is a four-year extension, while Gisele's contract stretches for another two years. When you talk about the future of the United States Women's National Team, the last name Thompson is impossible not to include. According to CBS Sports, there were European clubs who were interested in bringing in the two young talents prior to these agreements. I'd venture to guess that they'll likely explore that option to a greater extent down the line.
“Alyssa and Gisele are very important for our club's future, but also for the success of our league,” new ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons said. “Mark Wilson and Matt Wade did a great job to make sure both want to be here and we are thrilled that they are staying home in LA for four more years. Alyssa and Gisele both have world-class potential for both club and country and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and development on and off the pitch.”
The sisters attended Harvard-Westlake School, the same school former USWNT interim coach Twila Kilgore and New Zealand international Ali Riley went to. While there, the two became the first high school athletes to earn name, image and likeness deals with Nike in May 2022.
Alyssa was selected with the first overall pick of the 2023 NWSL Draft by ACFC after a three-team trade moved her hometown club up the draft order. She'd go on to finish as one of three nominees for the league's Rookie of the Year -- an award Jenna Nighswonger won. In 46 games played for ACFC to this point, Thompson has recorded nine goals and nine assists. Her 12 goal involvements last season were more than notable attackers Mallory Swanson, Marta and Ashley Hatch.
The younger of the two, Gisele, elected to turn professional days after her 18th birthday despite previously committing to Stanford University. The versatile, attack-minded defender made 15 appearances with 10 starts during her rookie season, primarily playing on the left flank.
NWSL news: Sofia Cook, a first team All-Big Ten midfielder, becomes the third UCLA player to pick NJ/NY Gotham FC this offseason
The 2023 NWSL champions have experienced a fascinating offseason. It has largely revolved around significant departures, with Crystal Dunn being the most recent. While it's crucial to consider those leaving, it might be even more engaging to highlight the new talent that will step in for some of the team's now former stars.
Clearly, youth has been a prominent focus for the New Jersey club. On Wednesday, Gotham announced the addition of its fourth collegiate player in just a month -- Sofia Cook. Her contract is a two-year pact, with a mutual option for a third.
Gotham had one of the oldest rosters last season (27.7 years old, per FBref). Cook is another sign that it's looking to get younger. The 20-year-old midfielder totaled 30 points (12 goals, six assists) in 56 games played as a member of the illustrious UCLA program. She is set to link back up with her college teammates, Ryan Campbell and Lilly Reale, who already committed to Gotham in January.
In 2024, Cook finished tied with Bridgette Marin-Valencia for the team lead in goals scored (4). That production earned her First Team All-Big Ten honors, joining Reale and new club teammate Khyah Harper of the University of Minnesota. Given Gotham gave Cook a multi-year deal makes you believe that the club views her as someone who can grow into a real midfield asset.
Though, her playing time may be limited, at least to start, expect Juan Carlos Amorós to use her as an advanced eight, ahead of the likes of Nealy Martin or Jaelin Howell in the six role.