NWSL news: Sheehan exits Gotham for Dash, Curry inks deal with Reign and more
- NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Delanie Sheehan ends her three-year tenure with the club to join the Houston Dash.
- Standout Angel City rookie Madison Curry links up with Laura Harvey in Seattle.
- Hannah Stambaugh remains in the City of Angels.
NWSL news: Versatile midfielder and 2023 NWSL champion Delanie Sheehan agrees to deal with Dash
When free agency comes to an end, we may look back at this early agreement as one of the most underrated of the bunch.
25-year-old California native Delanie Sheehan has bid farewell to the club that drafted her back in 2021 — NJ/NY Gotham FC — to become the newest member of the chaotic Houston Dash. The deal runs through the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. Per ESPN's Jeff Kassouf, Sheehan will receive a "significant pay bump" compared to what she was given as part of the East Coast outfit.
You would be hard-pressed to find a more dependable player across the NWSL than Sheehan. The former UCLA Bruin was one of only two field players to compete in over 2,000 league minutes for Gotham in 2024. The other: USWNT defender Emily Sonnett. She set a new career high in goal contributions last season at three -- two goals to go along with a game-winning assist to Rose Lavelle in early June.
The ex-fourth-rounder was the only member of Juan Carlos Amorós' team with over 100 progressive passes and at least 20 successful take-ons last season. She started in all three of Gotham's postseason games in 2023, scoring the first goal of the run as the team completed that infamous "last to first" narrative by defeating Seattle in the final.
She'll unquestionably slot right into Houston's starting midfield, which was for the most part anchored by veteran Canadian Sophie Schmidt. Whoever the coach (won't be Ricky Clarke) is for the Dash in 2025 will find a place for Sheehan, who can pretty much thrive in any role in the middle of the park.
Sheehan opened up about the move via the Dash's press release:
“I’m excited to start this new chapter of my career with the Houston Dash," said Sheehan. "I look forward to being in a new environment with unique opportunities. I believe in the talent and vision of this club and truly feel they are committed to investing in the long-term success of both the club and my career. I can’t wait to start this journey with my new teammates and am eager to see what we can accomplish in the upcoming seasons.”
NWSL news: Seattle acquires defensive depth, bringing in 23-year-old Madison Curry coming off an exceptional rookie campaign
As the 51st selection, Madison Curry was certainly the biggest steal of the 2024 NWSL Draft. There isn't a place in the backline that Curry can't play. Left back? Of course. Right back? No issues. Center half? Sure thing. Off the back of that remarkable first season as a professional, Curry has opted to trade SoCal in favor of the Pacific Northwest.
After just one season in her home state of California with Angel City FC, Curry departs to join Laura Harvey's Seattle Reign. The deal with keep her with the Reign through the 2027 season.
“Madi showcased her talent and impact during her impressive rookie season in the NWSL," Seattle General Manager Lesle Gallimore said. "A tough, competitive defender, she gained valuable experience that only reinforced her potential."
" ... Madi brings not only a strong defensive presence but also an ability to attack from the back, fitting seamlessly into our style of play. We're excited to see the impact she'll have on our team this season.”
As one of the most impressive rookies, Curry played 1,591 league minutes across 22 contests. The Princeton product recorded two goal involvements in her first shot as a pro — a goal in her first start against KC Current and an assist a few months later in L.A. She was the team leader in multiple important statistical categories -- blocks (35), tackles won (43) and interceptions (44). Add on the fact that she was the ONLY player in the NWSL with over 90 tackles plus interceptions and more than 75 clearances.
Her versatility will be a welcomed addition to the Reign next season after a disappointing 2024. No club conceded more goals (44) than Seattle last season as it finished a dismal 13th. She is the second defender to sign a contract with the three-time Shield winners within the last two weeks, along with Swede Hanna Glas.
NWSL news: Japanese shot-stopper Hannah Stambaugh stays put at Angel City via a new one-year contract
One of Angel City's two free agent goalkeepers this offseason has penned an agreement to return. Hannah Stambaugh, who came to Southern California last January from Omiya Ardija Ventus in Japan, is back with ACFC on a deal through the 2025 campaign.
Though Stambaugh didn't make a single league appearance in the league, she saw the pitch for the first time in an ACFC uniform during a friendly on August 18 against Mexican outfit FC Juarez. She served as the club's third-string keeper, behind first-choice DiDi Haracic and Angelina Anderson. At the age of 25, Stambaugh spent her first seven years as a professional footballer in Japan with
Omiya Ardija Ventus and one of Ji So-yun's former clubs — INAC Kobe Leonessa.
“Hannah exemplifies the professionalism, dedication, and cultural values that Angel City FC holds dear," said the club's Technical Director Mark Wilson. "Her attitude and application, both on and off the field, make her a key part of our immediate growth as a club. Hannah has endeared herself to our fan base and locker room, and her continued presence will undoubtedly inspire and motivate everyone around her..."
Depending on what the club opts to do with Haracic will decide her place in the club's goalkeeping room in 2025.